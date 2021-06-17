Goodluck Opiah: United Nigeria is Better Than Divided One, Backs Call For Devolution of Power, Restructuring



Imo State Coordinator for Petroleum and Gas Matters, former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly and former member of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Goodluck Nanah Opiah, on Wednesday expressed optimism that the ongoing review of the constitution will usher in practical solutions to the myriad of challenges facing the country, adding that the outcome of the review would unite the country rather than dividing it.

Opiah disclosed this while fielding questions from journalists at the public hearing on the review of the 1999 constitution which held at the Concorde Hotel Owerri.

He said: “We inherited the 1999 constitution from the military and since our return to democracy in 1999 this constitution has been undergoing reviews. But I think this one is special in many ways and the expectations of Nigerians are quite high, because we are in a very difficult time. Security has become a major challenge with ethnicity and religious bigotry, which have become a theme in present day Nigeria.

“Therefore, expectations are that this constitution review will help solve all these problems. I think that the constitution review will go a long way in uniting Nigeria rather than dividing us. For me, a united, one Nigeria is better than a divided Nigeria”.

Opiah also expressed optimism that the constitution review committee would do a good job by hearkening to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

“The constitution review committee is peopled by very seasoned legislators led by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase. He is conversant with the problems of Nigeria. The committee is therefore poised to using this assignment to give Nigerians a new roadmap for security and development.

“I am sure that the issues of devolution of power and restructuring will be part of the review as far as the National Assembly is concerned. I am confident that the National Assembly will hearken to the yearnings and aspirations of the people”, he said.