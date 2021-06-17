Top Imo Politicians Go Underground As Hoodlums Invade Communities

Following the unpredictable nature of the security in Imo State, most of the prominent politicians in the State have gone underground for the sake of dear lives.

Trumpeta investigation showed that since the dare-devil “unknown Gunmen” shattered the peace in Imo State in April, hardly any known politician in the State is now sighted in social activities like Weddings, naming ceremonies, birthdays, clubs, even in churches.

However, as a result of the frequent security breaches in the State capital, some of them who refused to leave the State remained around, from where they observe what is happening in the State.

With the major success recorded by security agencies in the State penciltimate Sunday, where attack on Imo Police Headquarter, Owerri, was repelled with some of the hoodlums neutralized, peace gradually started returning to the State.

With the Governor telling the citizens to go about their businesses without fear, most Imo citizens, including politicians began to come out as social activities in the State capital Owerri, rose a little high.

However, having been defeated in the urban Areas, it seems the “Unknown Gunmen have changed style.

On Wednesday morning, the ancentral homes of two prominent politicians were attacked in Orsu LGA by the miscreants.

The House belonging to Chief (Bar) Cyprian Akaolisa, the immediate past Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Imo State was attacked by arsonists, who set his house ablaze.

The premises of the member representing Orsu LGA in the Imo House of Assembly, Hon Nnodumele was also attacked by faceless criminals and his gateman beheaded, and his head taken away.

This latest situation has left some of the politicians who had moved to their ancentral homes to avoid the insecurity in the State capital now confused.

Trumpeta learnt that many of the politicians in the State, across party lines are leaving their villages and planning to find safety elsewhere.

This Newspaper was told that some of the politicians are too afraid to venture out, as the ugly situation in the State rather than abate is escalating with hoodlums now attacking politicians in their ancentral Homes, which they say is disturbing.

“Since my life, I have not heard where a man is beheaded in Imo State for whatever reason. I am confused. Imo people, are not this wicked and barbaric. This matter is going out of hand. Even yourself as a Journalist are you not scared? A top politician in Imo asked Trumpeta.

Trumpeta learnt that Imo people, not even politicians only, are worried of the latest development in the activities of the Faceless Gunmen who now have left the Urban cities and are terrorizing people in their ancentral Homes.

Meanwhile, the Imo Police Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro has said that his command has deployed his men to the hinterlands to checkmate the activities of criminals, who have now moved to the rural Areas to commit mayhem.