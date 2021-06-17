How Gunmen Beheaded Two Men In Imo .As Police Move Operations Into Hinterlands



Sad details of how two men were beheaded and others killed after an attack by unknown gunmen at the houses of some politicians in Orsu, LGA of Imo State have emerged.

It was bloody on Wednesday morning when suspected gunmen stormed houses of politicians in the locality to attack their buildings.

Trumpeta learnt that the rampaging hoodlums stormed the palatial country home of Ekene Nnodiemele to wreck havoc. Nnodimele represents Orsu state constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly.

On reaching the house of the lawmaker in the village, in the process of gaining access, they were said to have apprehended the security man and went ahead to behead him.

Another victim of the cruel approach was a member of the All Progressive Party, APC, Mr Jonathan Ugochukwu.

According to family members, the hoodlums after invading the home of late Ugochukwu took the man out from the house before beheading him.

Trumpeta further learnt that apart from the private homes of the former Attorney General and Commissioner for justice, Barr C.O.C Akaolisa and that of the House member, Nnodimele which were set on fire, the homes of the beheaded victim and that of a councilor representing one of the electoral wards were also touched with flames during the strike.

The House of the President General of Amaebu Ebenator, Oliver Ejelonu of the same Orsu LGA was not spared even as he managed to escape.

Reacting on the matter, police in Imo through a statement disclosed that “when some hoodlums attacked some houses at Amaebu community in Orsu Local Government Area, Imo State. Their efforts to destroy the entire community was swiftly resisted by the Police and other supporting security agencies and the vigilant members of the community. Two persons were killed by the hoodlums during the attack and about four houses were set on fire and partially burnt. Four of the hoodlums were fatally injured during gun battle with security forces, while others escaped with bullet wounds. The area the fleeing hoodlums ran into is combed, cordon and search operation is ongoing to mob up the criminal elements.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, CP Abutu Yaro has ordered the immediate deployment of Police Special Forces to the hinterlands in order to reinforce security force patrolling those areas.

Trumpeta learnt this move came as a result of the recent shift of criminal activities to some parts of the hinterlands following the major defeat suffered by the criminal elements in the last few days while attempting to attack Owerri, the State Capital.

The recent attack happened in the early hours of today.

While briefing the Special Forces at the Command Headquarters Owerri this morning, the Commissioner of Police charged them to deal ruthlessly with the criminal elements disturbing the hinterlands. The Forces were admonished to be firm on criminals but polite to members of the public. They are to carry out their statutory duties in line with our extant laws and global best practices.

The Special Forces are to provide watertight security to the various communities in the hinterlands and round the clock protection to commuters plying the major roads across the State.

The Commissioner of Police assures Imolites of their safety at all times, regardless of where they reside. No part of Imo State will be neglected in the security plans of the Command. The CP calls on Imolites to be vigilant at all times and to report any suspicious person(s) or movements to the Police or other security agencies nearest to them. In case of any emergency or information kindly call the following numbers 08034773600, 08108645754 and 08098880197. Remember, together we will continue to keep Imo State safe and secured.