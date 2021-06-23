Boundary Adjustment: Owerri Municipal Has Short-Changed Owerri West Enough, Says Majority Leader Onyemaechi Crises Out To Gov For Help



The Majority Leader of Imo State House of Assembly. Hon. Anayo Onyemaechi Dele (Egbe eji eje Ogu) has cried out to Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma that the people of Owerri West, he represents have been shortchanged long enough and grossly marginalised by the people of Owerri Municipal.

Hon. Onyemaechi who functions as the House Committee Chairman on Lands, lamented bitterly about the plights of Owerri West in the hands of the people of Owerri Municipal, during an interactive session between the governor and the people of Owerri West, held at Sam Mbakwe Expanded EXCO Imo State Government Owerri.

The Owerri West legislator, insisted that the people of Owerri Municipal usually encroach on their land even to the extent of collecting revenue and other legitimate rights that should be accrued to the people of Owerri West.

The outspoken and courageous lawmaker cited World Bank Market, Imo Concord Hotel, Central Bank amongst other areas, where they have consistently shortchanged Owerri West LGA.

Concerned with the endless marginalisation of his people, he passionately pleaded with the governor to urgently look into the boundary adjustment matter between the two sister local governments in other to end the age long marginalisation of his people.

In an address delivered by one of the political leaders in Owerri West, Chief Fidel Onyeneke, the people of Owerri West thanked the state governor for according them the opportunity to interface with him, as well as appealed that he re-appoint former political appointees from Owerri West extraction, since they performed creditably during their service time.

They regretted the security challenges bedeviling the state, describing it as a mere distraction and urged the governor not to allow that to distract him from continuing in his good works in Imo State.

Dignitaries present at the well attended occasion were the Interim Management Committee Chairman of Owerri West, Hon. Okechukwu Enyioha, Major General Ogbonna, Barr. Igbokwe, Chief Gibson Achonwa, (Oyiga) Chief CY Amako( Irete1) and others too numerous to mention.