LGA Stakeholders Fight Dirty Over Uzodinma’s ‘Thanks For Coming” largesse



Some Local Government Areas in Imo State, who went for a courtesy call on the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, at Government House, Owerri have turned the Governor’s act of ‘magnanimity” into a squabble that is now tearing most LGAs apart.

The Governor has been receiving Leaders of the Twenty Seven Local Government Areas in the State, as a kind of Town Hall meeting where he allows the Leaders tell him their LGAs problems, while in the end he tells them the plan his administration has for each LGA.

However, each LGA was given “Envelop” for Transport, which many people say is a good development, since it a way of allowing “Imolites touch their money”.

But the gesture from the Governor has caused trouble in the LGAs, as most Leaders clashed over the “sharing formula”, alleged to be “Millions per LGA”, a source who attended the meeting to this Newspaper.

Our reporter ran into Ikeduru LGA where there was quarrel among the Leaders.

“How can one Leader just pocket six hundred thousand naira alone? If you call yourself a Leader, why not leave this money for these who need it most?” A Leader from Ikeduru LGA who pleaded anonymity was asking.

In Obowo LGA, most of those who attended the meeting agree that “money was released to us. But our so called Leaders disappeared with the money only to reappear to give us (N18,000) Eighteen naira each” But we know how much given to the LGA Trumpeta was told.

Our reporter wasinformed that “many Leaders from Nkwerre LGA are rich people, and entered their vehicles and left without knowing something was given.

That was how a few people pocketed such huge sum of money the Governor magnanimously gave to the people” an angry Imo APC top shot from Nkwerre LGA told our reporter.

That of Aboh Mbaise LGA, was said to have been quietly shared, even though some people complained of being short-changed.

Trumpeta was told that that of Ngor Okpala was shared among the Eleven Wards in the LGA, no matter how many Leaders that came from each Ward.

“Some Wards in Ngor Okpala were lucky as a few Leaders came from there. But Wards like Ward One that is large with many Leaders have to manage what they got” Trumpeta was told.

A source said that it was a way by the Government to thank the people for coming and for at least drinking water.

“It was good of government to reach the people directly. The money belongs to the people and there is nothing bad if the Government reach out to the people” an APC official told this Newspaper.

Chief Austine Ukaegbu who represented one of the LGAs wondered what Government could do and be appreciated.

“Had the people visited the Governor now in Government House and nothing was given to them, it is the same people that will complain that the Governor is stingy. Now they are given something, they still quarrel. What would Government do and be appreciated”? Chief Ukaegbu asked.

Meanwhile, most of those who were in the consultation meeting in Governor House commended the Governor for reaching the people “both physically and financially”.

“How much is this money? It sounds big to you. But when it is shared among the Leaders that attended, you will discover it is chicken feed” Dr Festus Onye told Trumpeta.