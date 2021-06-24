OCDA Bulldozers Wreck Havoc In New Owerri .Churches, Property With Billions of Naira Destroyed

BY OKEY ALOZIE

A demolition team suspected to have come from Owerri Capital Development Authority, OCDA is said to have gone into action to pull down structures that were set up around World Bank Estate, Federal Housing Umuguma and Site and Services, Estate, all in New Owerri area of the State capital.

Our reporter gathered that the demolition which started since last week has destroyed property worth over 10million naira the by OCDA bulldozers it was observed that OCDA bulldozers went after buildings said to be in wrong places and illegal locations to either build or erect structures.

In the process, more than three (3) churches on road 28 Federal Housing Estate were pulled down including a gas plant located in that area.

The owners of the destroyed properties are now counting their loses.

It was also gathered that some resident of the area have been rendered homeless as a result of the demolition exercise.