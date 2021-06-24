Goodluck Opiah, Others To Conduct Anambra APC Guber Primaries

A prominent politician and former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah has been selected to be among those billed to conduct the primary election of the All Progressive Congress, APC in Anambra State.

Opiah, a former Reps member and APC chieftain in Imo was selected by the APC Convention Planning Committee led by Governor Mai Mala Buni.

The committee has Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State as the chairman of the primary election committee for the Anambra State Governorship election. The primary is scheduled for June 26th 2021.

Others in the committee are Uba Maigari Ahmadu, Catheclen Oby Nwofor, Alhaji Shutu Muhamed, Bar Sylvester Imohaviobe and Sen John Enoh (secretary).