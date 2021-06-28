Mbaitoli APC Disowns Nlemigbo’s Purported APC Congress List

The All progressives Congress, APC Mbaitoli chapter has disassociate itself from the ongoing Purported Congress list championed by Chief Marcellinus Nlemigbo who is the caretaker state Chairman of Imo State All progressives Congress (APC).

This was contained in a Press Release signed by the LGA publicity secretary of the party, Mr. Gilbert Mbaeri, on Sunday, June 27, 2021.

Read; “The attention of Mbaitoli APC Caretaker Executives, ably led by Hon. Vincent Onuador have been drawn to the ongoing Congress list by Chief Marcellinus Nlemigbo without the approval of the authorities.

“We therefore, wish to use this medium to inform our party faithfuls to disregard such a mere academic exercise, which is targeted to undermined the existing leadership of APC in Mbaitoli and truncate the existing unity of the party.

“The Caretaker Executives, also wish to inform members of the party that they are not a partaker of the purported Congress lists ongoing in Mbaitoli.

“However, all the qualified aspirants who wish to participate for the July Congress must go to the field and test their popularity, and the party will not tolerate such undemocratic exercise of writing a list before Congress.

“And For the sake of our party image, Mbaitoli APC Caretaker Executives wish to also admonish Chief Nlemigbo to stop parading Emma Opara who is his domestic aide, and also a member of the Mbaitoli Interim management Committee, as the party LGA Chairman which is against the Constitution of the party.

“We wish to State it unequivocally clear that Mbaitoli APC will not fail to take necessary disciplinary measures against individual who goes against the Constitution of the party.”