Imo APC On Fire As Party Releases Congress Dates

With the guidelines for the congresses of the All Progressive Congress, APC, rolled out by the Governor Mai Mala Buni led Caretaker Committee, uncertainty is reigning in the party’s landscape in Imo.

Trumpeta learnt that the Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) has released the timetable/schedule of activities for the conduct of the Congresses across wards, LGA, and States of the Federation to elect new party officials.

The notice was signed by the party’s Director of Organization, Prof Al-Mustapha Ussija Medaver.

The coming of the congresses has set in new fear of the unknown over what would be the fate of the party in the state considering the intra party schisms and associated squabbles rocking APC for over three years.

The concern about the congresses has to do with the supremacy battle Uzodinma is having with some leaders of the party in the state.

There has been battle for the soul of APC in Imo between Uzodinma and the former governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha. While Uzodinma is working with his Camp Hope and a fraction of Coalition members, the likes of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume are at one side with the Rescue Mission political family.

Already, Uzodinma is in control of the party machinery at the state level through the Prince Marcon Nlemigbo led caretaker Exco. But his team is receiving challenges from that of Okorocha who claim Dan Nwafor controlled Exco is the authentic group entitled to take charge of the party affairs. The trouble started in 2018 when former national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshimole sacked the elected party exco under Nwafor for Nlemigbo. Okorocha as governor didn’t recognize the Nlemigbo Exco while his allies, Nwafor group went to court to stop the party’s plan. The battle for the control of the party structure has been on till date as the Okorocha camp insist its Nwafor they know.

In this regard, they have failed to take party of APC activities in recent times but likely to show interest with the coming of congress.

Aside that, within the Uzodinma group, trouble has erupted as leaders are battling to have control of structures of their various localities in the forthcoming congresses. Trumpeta learnt that despite their believe in the leadership of Uzodinma, producing candidates for party positions has become the desire of the leaders.

The details as released by the party state as follows;

“Purchase of Forms for Ward Congresses: 1st – 7th July 2021. Inauguration of Ward/LGA Congresses Screening /Screening Appeals Committee: 10th July, 2021.

“Screening of Aspirants for the Ward Party positions: 12th July – 16th July, 2021. Inauguration of Ward/LGA Congresses /Congresses Appeals Committee: 19th July, 2021.

“Ward Congresses: 24th July, 2021. Appeals Arising from Ward Congresses: 26th – 29th July, 2021.

“LGAs; Purchase of Forms for the LGA Party Positions: 26th – 30th July, 2021. Screening of Aspirants to LGA Party Positions: 19th – 26th July, 2021

“LGA Congresses (including 3-Man delegates to National Convention): 14th August, 2021. Appeals arising from LGA Congresses: 16th – 20th August, 2021.

“State Congresses; Purchase of Forms for State Exco: 23rd – 27th August, 2021. Inauguration of Screening /Screening Appeals Committee for State Exco: 30th August, 2021. Screening of Aspirants for State Exco: 6th – 8th September, 2021.

“Appeals Arising from Screening for State Exco: 12th – 15th September, 2021. State Congresses: 18th September, 2021. Appeals arising from State Congresses: 19th – 21st September, 2021.

“By the notice, aspirants will purchase forms as follows: Ward Chairman – N10, 000; Ward Vice Chairman, Secretary, and Treasurer – N5,000; Other Offices – N2,000.

“Local Government Chairman – N25,000; Local Government Vice Chairman, Secretary, and Treasurer – N15,000.00; Other Offices – N10, 000. State Chairman – N100,000; State Vice-Chairman, Secretary and Treasurer – N 50,000; Other Offices – N30,000.

“Meanwhile, female aspirants and physically challenged aspirants are to pay 50% of the prescribed fees for each position.”