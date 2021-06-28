Confusion In Uzodinma LGA Over Beheading of Native Doctor, Named Ukwa-Achi-Aka As Police, IPOB React



Serious confusion has gripped people of Awo-Omamma in Oru East LGA of Imo State following the beheading of a popular native , named Paschal Okeke, known as Ukwa Achi-Aka, of Umudim, Ukwu Orji, Awomama.

The community was thrown into cold showers when it woke up to behold the lifeless body of the native doctor killed by yet to be identified persons.

While the family members are yet to come to terms with what transpired, police is alleging that the man’s death is linked to the activities of unknown gunmen under the guise of IPOB/ESN who killed him because of the non efficacy of his juju for them to be invincible before police.

Police in a statement said that the “remnants of IPOB/ESN team groups turned the gun of their juju priest on one Paschal Okeke of Umudim Ukwu Orji Awomama in Oru East LGA of Imo State, on 25/6/21. They shot him, decimated his remains, excised the head and burnt the body and his home for futile efficacy of the charms he had given the group over time and the colossal failure to protect them from police bullets”.

However, family members are yet to buy into the police narratives concerning the death.

A family member told our correspondent in Awomama that they are yet to take the police account regarding his death.

“We are still waiting for clues to his death than believe police account linking him with ESN/IPOB. Police should carry out investigation to know what happened for us to know” the source added.

The position of the family is fuelled by the denial of IPOB that it doesn’t patronize native doctors.

Apparently responding to the police claim, the outlawed group said that it doesn’t involved native doctors. The group further expressed that it doesn’t believe in fetish acts adding that neither IPOB nor ESN has killed people since its formation by Nnamdi Kalu.