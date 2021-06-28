Nyerere Ogbonna Declares: Oru East LGA Is One Political Family, Thanks Governor •As Stakeholders Visit Uzodinma



By Onyekachi Eze

The Interim Management Committee Chairman of Oru East Local Government Area, Imo State, Nze Nyerere Ogbonna has declared that the LGA is currently a one party family.

The IMC boss made this disclosure yesterday at the Sam Mbakwe Exco Chambers, Government House Owerri, during a town hall meeting with the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The Chairman didn’t mince words while eulogising the Governor for his sound Leadership charisma in the State, as he referred to the major breakthrough recorded so far.

Nze Ogbonna thanked God for blessing Imolites with a performer and visionary Leader of repute.

He further explained that the visit had accorded the Government an opportunity to interact with the people and ascertain their various needs.

Nze Ogbonna opined that Governor Uzodinma has changed the business of governance in his Shared Prosperity mantra within a year in office.

“I thank the Governor for giving me and my Colleagues in the IMC the opportunity to serve the good people of Oru East and for using us to bring about changes and development in Oru East, and the courage he has shown despite the challenges from detractors and state of restiveness”.

“We thank the Governor who has been supporting us in our efforts to bring the dividends of democracy to our people in so many ways, like the reviving of the Amagu water Scheme and the Umunnem Electricity Transformer, the upgrading of the ICT Centre in the Council which granted us the

accreditation for CBT Examination;

“We thank the Governor for his constant support which has enabled us to revive the Agric department of the council and restored water supply to the

Council and environs”.

The IMC boss continued, “We thank you, our amiable Governor. With you, some of the graduates of our skill acquisition program are beneficiaries of your Youth Empowerment of 15,000 Imo Youths recenty;

“We wish to inform His Excellency that Oru East is one political family under

APC. Our past opponents are all singing a new song and His Excellency, our very dear son is the new song on their lips”.

Nze Ogbonna however reiterated Oru East unflinching support and loyalty to the government, while calling all hands to be on deck.

Earlier, the Leader of the delegation, Prof. George Obiozor described the governor as a son of God, whose trajectory in life has been a testimony to many.

“I know the Road has not been smooth for some time, but God makes it smoother at a critical time. Those that want to destabilize you won’t succeed. God will not allow them.

Oru have everything in both human and capital resources, as our beloved son, we are solidly behind you, Onwa Oyoko”.

Lending his voice, the Member representing Oru East State Constituency in Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Chiagozie Nwaneri described the Governor as a father to many people, with the zeal in promoting humanity.

“This is the day the Lord has made. Today, Oru East is receiving the dividends from ISOPADEC as an oil producing LGA. That couldn’t have been possible without the Governor’s effort”.

On appointment, the Lawmaker appreciated the governor for appointment of Oru East sons and daughters into his government.

“The Governor, Onwa Oyoko invests in people. My prayers is for God’s continued guidance, protection and wisdom.

“As a Governor ordained by God, you shall always prosper beyond measures”, Hon. Nwaneri added.

Attributing him as “Onwa n’etiri oha”, he reassured the Governor of full support of Oru East men, women, and youths.

An aide to the Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Oruh appreciated the Governor for making Oru East proud.

Speaking on behalf of the Royal Fathers, HRH Eze Bernard Nnanna Igbodekwe lauded the Governor for his trajectory in life.

He said the grassroots suffered great neglect in the past, and asked the Governor to make a great difference by considering community development.

Eze Igbodekwe beckoned on Uzodinma for Roads construction across Oru East for speedy development.

From the address presented by the Chairman Visitation Committee, Chief Lawson Okafor, he said, “On the political arena, Oru-East has in so short a time snowballed into one political family under the APC. A greater number of past gladiators have thrown in the towel and we assure you, Sir, that in all your political journey upwards, Oru East shall remain tacitly behind you because of your amazing antecedent and accomplishments. Equally the leaders and stakeholders of Oru-East have been assiduously educating our youths on the inherent dangers in crime, criminalities, drug abuse and restiveness. The response has been tremendous. We cannot say uhuru yet but there is a significant change in attitude in our youths”.

Reacting, Governor Hope Uzodinma commended Oru East people for their coordination.

Uzodinma said, “Charity begins at home. We must do our best not to repeat the mistake of the past. I am happy that among other achievements, some of our brothers have come to work as a team”.

While calling for change of attitude, the Governor promised to address their respective needs.

The visit was honoured by gladiators from Oru East, who came to pay solidarity visit to their kinsman, the Executive Governor of Imo.