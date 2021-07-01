Time Up For Interim LG Chairmen, Councillors .As Governor Opens Up On LG Elections, Dev. Centers



Going by what the Governor Hope Uzodinma said on Wednesday, the days of Interim Management Committee Chairmen and Councilors of the various Local Government Areas, LGAs in Imo State are numbered.

Governor Hope Uzodinma has revealed plans to remove the IMC chairmen and members. This was made known to the political structure of the governor CampHope, during a visit.

According to the governor, while giving an indication that LGA elections will hold soon, informed about coming changes at the LGA levels. Uzodinma said that the current IMC members will be changed for new ones while waiting for the conduct of the LGA polls.

Trumpeta learnt that the speech of the governor was strong indications that the TC Chairmen and members should be on their way out.

Speculations were rife that after sacking some Commissioners from office, and removing Senior Special Advisers and Special Advisers, the hammer would fall on the IMC chairmen and members sooner or later.

Trumpeta recalls that the present IMC members came onboard in March 2020 and have spent over one year in office.