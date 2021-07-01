2023: Onyeriri, Ezeani May Tango Again For Orlu Zone PDP Ticket .Ex Deputy Gov, Irona, Mayor Eze Not Left Out



Judging from the political movements and subtle scheming in the PDP system at the moment, it is obvious 2023 Senate race for the ticket of Orlu zone (Imo West) will be a straight fight between two known actors.

Very prominent in the expected battle for who will get the PDP ticket are two notable politicians of the party from the zone; Honourable Jones Onyeriri and ThankGod Ezeani.

It appears there is going to be a re-match of the 2019 showing in PDP following the manner both are going about their programs at the moment.

Despite no pronounced kick off for the ticket race, Onyeriri and Ezeani from what Trumpeta leant had already kick started formation of structures for the battle ahead. It would be recalled that both fought to have the party’s flag in 2018/19 with the former emerging victorious.

Onyeriri from Nkwerre LGA went further to give the incumbent senator, Owelle Rochas Okorocha a run for his money for the senate election. Trumpeta has it that despite losing the election he dragged the winner to the Tribunal. The member who represented Nkwerre, Isu, Nwangele and Njaba Federal Constituency has kept his campaign team together till date except for few who left. It was learnt that the bearded ex lawmaker has kept his structures within the PDP family strong to be able to try his luck again for senate seat in the next general election. Further revelations have it that his campaign outfit is somehow intact and mobile for the task ahead.

Unrelenting in the desire to be in the upper legislative chamber in Abuja for Orlu zone is Ezeani. Also, a former Reps member of Ideato who has made earlier efforts since 2015 to have the party’s ticket for the senate. Having been on with the pursuit of the PDP ticket since 2015 and 2019 elections 2023 race may not elude him as he has also continued to oil his campaign machinery. Similar to the Onyeriri pattern, the Ideato North born politician has also kept his political team in constant touch for the 2023 task. Ezeani is said to be showing interest in the activities of the PDP and appears to be relevant in the scheme of things for another battle with Onyeriri over the ticket.

Apart from the two persons mentioned above, this newspaper has it on good authority that others lurking around may join the struggle. One of those tipped to be involved by permutation is the former Deputy Governor during Emeka Ihedioha era, Hon Alphonsus Gerald Irona. Irona who has gone through the process of tasting all elective posts except the Senate seat may use 2023 election to try to that of the taste a Senate. After experiencing life as a councilor, LGA Chairman, House of Assembly member, Reps and Deputy Governor, next on the mind of Irona could be Senate position.

It is also speculated that the PDP may draft in Irona as a good match to the candidates of other parties. It is been suggested that the inability of Onyeriri to fly coupled with Ezeani’s failure to have the ticket on two occasion should make the PDP raise a fresh candidate for the next election.

Another school of thought before the newspaper is that Irona may also wants to toe the line of his political mentor, Chief Arthur Francis Nzeribe who was a Senator.

Not left out in the projection for Orlu zone PDP ticket is Hon Mayor Eze. The former chairman of Orlu LGA and Reps member who is a close ally of former Governor Achike Udenwa is also tipped to show interest. He is among those tipped to be given support as fresh blood to run for the Senate.