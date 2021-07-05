Nixon Okwara Blames Bad Leadership Over Nation’s Insecurity .Calls For Absolute Democratic Rule



By Onyekachi Eze

The President, Igbo Stakeholders Forum, Lagos State Chapter, Prince Nixon Okwara has attributed some of the major causes of insecurity bedevilling Nigeria, as a fruit of mal administration from both past and present Governments.

He blamed the country’s successive Governments for the trauma the citizenry are passing through as it relates to insecurity, pointing out that negligence in upholding the tenets of democratic rule have remained a cankerworm.

Prince Nixon Okwara, an indigene of Imo State, and Chief Executive Officer of Onix Group, made the declaration while speaking to newsmen in his Lagos State office, over the weekend.

Trumpeta Newspaper following an online report credited to ‘TIMESWATCH’, discovered that Okwara fumed towards the state of unrest in the nation, which he said is a threatening scenario.

According to the corporate giant in real estate, and a security guru, the precarious security and economic situation pervading are fallout of the concerted investments of the successive leaders in wrong policies, poor infrastructure, mal governance, quasi democracy and corruption, investments he noted are now regrettably yielding bountiful dividends.

Okwara hinted that refusal of the past and present leaders to follow ethic and design proper developmental paradigms for a secure future has resulted in what we now see as kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, ethnic agitations and general lawlessness cum criminality, stressing that national viciousness, hardship and insecurity are tightly knitted with corruption and bad government.

“The best Chemistry graduate if not given a legitimate opportunity to earn a living will become the manufacturer of explosives and dangerous chemicals for terrorists”.

”All the first class materials who have been emasculated and impoverished by bad govt. will find succour in the domains of crime such as yahoo, ritual killings, armed robbery, etc”, he exploded.

On the way forward, Prince Okwara disclosed that all Nigeria needs is to put a round peg in a round hole, in seeking socio economic/governmental panacea to the nation’s hydra headed challenges, by allowing separation of power, independence of the judiciary, election umpire and an autonomous Local Government system.

He expressed optimism that with the aforementioned, Nigeria will flourish, and the agitations and violent crimes will dissipate naturally.

Speaking further, the eloquent and astute opinion moulder maintained that those who make peaceful change impossible make violent ones inevitable, and that those who refuse true democracy advertently and inadvertently plot a dangerous political system.

Prince Okwara averred that a democracy based on transparency and ethical conduct yields a great profit for societal stability.