Disquiet In Host Communities Over Relocation Of Imo Poly .Status of New Varsity Worries Landowners



An air of uncertainty is pervading Umuagwo town, the host community of the Imo State Polytechnic before present relocation to Omuma, Oru East LGA of the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinmma.

The displeased mood in the community over the planned removal of Imo Poly from Umuagwo to Omuma became clear when the stakeholders from the community under the auspices of Umuagwo Town Development Union, UTDU visited a top political office holder from Ohaji, in Ohaji/Egbema LGA, Chief Charles Orie, who is the Managing Director of Imo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission, ISOPADEC.

Trumpeta recalls that the Imo State Government has planned to have another university at the premises named Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Studies while the state Polytechnic will now be situated at Omuma.

At the interface with the prominent son of the area in Uzodinmma government, the people of Umuagwo in their speeches expressed reservations about government plans adding that the interest of the host community need to be considered in whole context.

One of persons who spoke at the occasion on numerous issues affecting the community, Chief Johnbosco Ben pointed out that while the Umuagwo community are willing to accept government plan of removing the polytechnic for a university, let the new institution not be privately owned or affiliated to another privately owned establishment.

He revealed that the community is becoming apprehensive of the plans of government considering the identities behind the establishment of the new varsity.

Chief Ben, a former member of the Imo State House of Assembly who represented Ohaji State Constituency in the past said that community wouldn’t appreciate the state government deviating from its stand that the new varsity will not be run under a Public Private Partnership, PPP arrangements as well be under a private hand.

He revealed that the massive land was made available to government and not to a private investor. Chief Ben said that the community battled against efforts of the Rochas Okorocha government handing the institution to a private investor under the guise of a university stating that it would not be fair to have such arrangements resurfaced in the present Uzodinmma government.

He said that as a peace loving community with, Umuagwo town is willing to work with government for the good of the new institution while calling on the state Uzodinmma administration to consider the land owners in the need arrangement.

Orie in his response reassured the community of the good intentions of the Uzodinmma administration towards the establishment of the university. He advised the Umuagwo people to set up a transition team to interface with government and the management of the new varsity.