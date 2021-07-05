GARLANDS, As Imo Deputy Speaker Marks Birthday

By Onyekachi Eze

Birthdays come and go with respective individuals bearing one reason or the other in mind while celebrating it.

To some, it’s a day of thanksgiving to God for life lived so far, While to others, it’s a day set aside to take stocks from years already lived on earth, the pros and cons that are associated to it.

It is on this note that I boldly stand to announce the birthday anniversary of a future Leader in Imo State, and Nigeria at large, the present Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Amarachi Chyna Iwuanyanwu.

Rt. Hon. Amarachi Iwuanyanwu represents the good people of Nwangele State Constituency in the hallowed chambers of the State Parliament.

Fondly known and called “Mr. Capacity” across the African Continent, he rose to stardom following the footsteps of his father, who could be best described as a political iroko, Late Hon. Chief Sir Chyna Iwuanyanwu, a native of Dim-na-N’ume in Nwangele Local Government Area, Imo State.

While alive, he was a heard voice, physically seen with his God given height which many often times described as ‘intimidating height’.

Above all, his love for God was unequalled. He was generous, humane, and depicted everything a worthy son of God the creator should be. May his soul continue to rest in the Lord.

Among the children of the fallen hero who took after his father is Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu, who has remained resolute in the dictates of legislation and his interaction with humanity.

Sworn-in in June 14th, 2019 alongside his colleagues of the ninth House, the ebullient Legislator has never left any stone unturned in meeting up to numerous expectations.

Regardless the fact that the major role of a Lawmaker, as the name sounded is making effective and enforceable Laws for the State, he has gone beyond that to meet up with oversight functions and constituency representation.

As an ordinary Lawmaker before his ascendancy to the Deputy Speaker position, Iwuanyanwu had motions standing in his name.

During these period, he never deserted his constituents as would be seen among others. He had a representative-Constituents relationship till date.

As God would have it, the Supreme Court removal of the then PDP Government in January 2020 opened a gateway for Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu to rise to political stardom.

Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha was substituted with the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Senator Hope Odidika Uzodinma as the Governor of Imo State.

According to the political office sharing formular in Imo State, the Deputy Speaker position which formerly rested on Mbaitoli Lawmaker, Rt. Hon. Okey Onyekanma shifted to Nwangele, and it favoured Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu.

That started the reign of another populist and the youngest Deputy Speaker in the Federation.

However, the birthday anniversary will not be complete without referencing some of his landmark achievements within the past two years of Legislation.

On improving the well being of his numerous constituents, the Deputy Speaker handed over financial aid to market women and traders to help them in their respective businesses. This followed the effects of the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic that left many homes and businesses shattered.

Furthermore, he took the bull by the horn when he embarked on another huge project worth fifty million naira. That is the construction of modernized water projects (borehole) across the Wards in Nwangele LGA.

Few weeks later, he embarked on Market projects by constructing modern markets at the Nkwo-Ebu market square, Umuokwara Abba Community, among others.

He built and donated a 3-bedroom bungalow for a helpless woman from Dim-na-N’ume in Isu, Nwangele LGA , by name, Mrs. Joyce, whose hope of living in block house came to reality the moment Amara Iwuanyanwu discovered her pitiable condition.

His laudable achievements wouldn’t go without recalling his contributions for community development. At first, the youthful parliamentarian flagged off the “Operation Light Up Nwangele Project” (LUMP) for the purposes of giving his people sustainable power supply. Many electric transformers were mounted, old bills paid, and thus, the success story today on the restoration of light in Nwangele LGA.

As part of impacting on humanity, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu immediately intervened at the scene on hearing of the road mishap at the popular Nkwommiri market where some lives were lost.

Not only that he visited the accident scene to ascertain the root cause, he also offset the medical bills of survivors/victims hospitalized at St. Mary’s hospital.

Interestingly, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu made proactive steps towards adding life to the long aged clinic in Nwangele by calling for its rehabilitation and reconstruction, in tandem to the 3R mantra of the present administration in Imo State.

Without any fear of equivocation, he built and donated a chapel for the Anglican Communion, in honour of his late father.

Again on youth development, he sponsored a soccer tournament for the youths of Nwangele in a tune of three million naira.

A gesture the youths live to remember on daily basis.

A quintessential Leader, Iwuanyanwu wasn’t unnoticed during the just concluded APC revalidation and membership registration. No wonder, Nwangele tops chart in the exercise, due to the vital role played by the House member.

The emergence of Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu as the House Committee Chairman on Youths, Sports and Entrepreneurship cannot be overemphasized, as he has reinvigorated sporting potentials, leading to laurels won so far.

Unlike before, Heartland Football Club, Owerri has bounced back to limelight, thereby making Imo State proud.

The Deputy Speaker as one of his proactive steps to assisting the State Government boost sport activities has taken it upon himself to restructure and boost the morale among the players.

To crown it, he was recently honoured by Sport Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, Imo State chapter for his doggedness.

He has never shunned the people that gave him the mandate in 2019. During the just held town hall meeting between the Governor and the twenty-seven LGAs in Imo State, Rt. Hon. Amara Iwuanyanwu led the delegation of Nwangele stakeholders to the Governor, reassuring their loyalty and support, anytime, any day.

Inside the Chambers, the mouthpiece of Nwangele State Constituency didn’t waste time in moving a motion commending the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma for establishing Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Ministry in Imo, buttressing on the fact that in the current economic trend, Skills and Entrepreneurship are key which shouldn’t be relegated.

Few weeks ago, the ebullient Lawmaker moved a motion commending the Governor once more for the 100percent implementation of the financial autonomy for the Imo State House of Assembly. A feat that none of the States in the Federation has done.

In a space of two years, the young, soft spoken Lawmaker no doubt has played his card very well, and in all ramifications, a feat that has given him an edge above others.

As he basks in the euphoria of his birthday today, I join other well meaning Nigerians in rolling out drums, praying for good health and success in his future endeavors.