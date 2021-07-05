Owerri Zone Senate Race: APC Heavy Weights Commence 2023 Plot



Even as the 2023 General election is still far away, politicians who wish to contest for various positions have already started making plans by erecting structures that will bring their ambitions to fruition.

Owerri Zone, which is one of the tripods that make up Imo State is in the news following horse tradings and intrigues noticed recently among politicians hopping to run for Senate seat under the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Trumpeta learnt that whenever the whistle is blown for 2023 elections a lot of APC Heavy weights in Owerri Zone (Imo East Senatorial Zone) are bound to throw their Hats into the Ring.

Those rumoured to be setting plans in motion for the tough battle include, Chief Alex Mbata, Dr Theodore Ekechi (TOE) Chief Mike Nwachukwu, Chief Henry Njoku (Haritex), Chief Charles Amadi (Charlvon) Chief Uzoma Obiyo and others yet to come out in the open.

Sources said that these sons of Owerri Zone have begun the process by putting up plans to influence who becomes what in the APC congresses, right from the Wards, LGAs and State Executives of Imo APC.

Trumpeta was told that whoever succeeds in planting his own people will reap the reward during the primaries.

However, among the Senatorial Hopefuls, indications is that the battle will be a fight to finish, as those involved are widely connected, with deep pockets.

Trumpeta learnt that Alex Mbata, a Business Mogul, who has been sponsoring politicians since 2015, now wants to try his hands on the shark-infested political waters, as he is tired of being a “King maker”.

Mbata, the Promoter of ABM Global, a company involved Oil, Haulage, Estate Management etc hails from Ngwoma in Owerri North LGA.

Though, not a core politician, but his friends are politicians.

It was during Mbata’s mother’s burial service that Bishop Anthony Obinna and then Governor, Rochas Okorocha had clash.

Mbata is heavily loaded, but indications are that he is yet to witness, first hand, the betrayals and conspiracies in practical politics.

However, Mbata is learnt to have boasted that he will win any election in Owerri Zone, and even deliver the Zone to his party APC.

Chief Mike Nwachukwu, who ran for Imo East Senatorial ticket under All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in the last election has just joined APC.

Trumpeta learnt that he is still interested in being a Senator.

However, with Mbata’s rumoured ambition, it is difficult how both Mbata and Nwachukwu will dig it out in the APC primaries.

Nwachukwu is from Egbelu Obube, just a stone throw from Mbata’s village in Owerri North.

Indications are that Mbata had remained one of the back bones of Nwachukwu in all his political exploits.

But now his “Brother” is joining the race, only God knows who will give way for each other.

Another “suspected Aspirant” in the high wire race in Chief Henry Njoku (Haritex).

The Shipping Magnet, from Ulakwo, same community as Nwachukwu and Mbata has been playing hide and seek, without clearly showing his hands, even though pundits swear that he is interested.

Njoku’s name had circulated in the recent rumours concerning Imo Deputy Governor’s alleged removal plot from office.

But he denied the story, which even led the State Security Service SSS to invite TRUMPETA PUBLISHERS.

But sources said that even if Henry Njoku refuses to run for Senate in 2023, he will eye for other positions in the State.

Chief Uzoma Obiyor, the Communication guru from Ugirike in Ikeduru LGA is said to be oiling his political machine, angling for the Owerri Senate Seat, since his efforts to be Governor could not fly.

Obiyor is one of the arrow heads of the “Coalition Group” that triggered the “Revolution” that led Owelle Rochas Okorocha to fail in his plot to plant his son inlaw as Imo Governor in 2019.

Trumpeta learnt also that despite the fact Chief Charles Amadi (Chalvon) is projecting his son to run for Imo House of Assembly in 2023 for Ikeduru Constituency, if the opportunity to be a Senator comes, the Ezieama Ikeduru born business man will grab it with two hands.

Another Heavy weight said to have interest in Imo East Senatorial election is Chief (Dr) TOE Ekechi, who is presently National Commissioner in the North East Development Corporation.

Ekechi who was a former Commissioner under the Okorocha administration, used his home in Umuoye, Imerienwe, Ngor Okpala LGA to mobilize Imo Opposition to check-mate the Okorocha plot to foist his son inlaw, Chief Uche Nwosu as successor.

Recently, there was indication that Ekechi has been selected as the Arrow Head of APC in Ngor Okpala.

Of all the politicians in Ngor Okpala who claim to be close to Governor Hope Uzodinma, it is only Ekechi that Uzodinma has visited his house.

However, the 2023 Owerri Senate race will be fiercely contested under APC, as Aspirants believe that picking the ticket under APC is an added opportunity because APC is the ruling party both at the National and in the State.

Pundits insist that it is too early to predict what will happen in 2023 elections.

But a reliable source told TRUMPETA that there is no way any other person will emerge as APC senatorial candidate for Imo East Senate Seat outside the six mentioned in the story. “Except a miracle happens, these are the front runners for Imo East Senatorial Seat under APC” a top APC member told Trumpeta.