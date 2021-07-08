Payment Of Tuition Fees Return In IMSU?

By Orji Sampson

Students of the state owned tertiary institution, Imo State University, Owerri may have to brace up for payment of tuition fees.According to a White Paper report which has been making rounds on the social media though not confirmed, undergraduates in IMSU including indigenes and non indigenes when implemented are expected from 2020/21 academic session to pay heavy amount as tuition fees.The white paper report suggests that;”Imo State Government White Paper on New School Fees Adoption for all undergraduate students of Imo State University, Owerri: “Law – N120,000″Medicine- N150,000″Engineering-N100,000″Other departments: N90,000

“This takes effect from the 2020/2021 New Academic session.”This is applicable to both indigenes and non -indigenes.Recall that the “Rescue Mission” administration of Senator Roachas Okorocha did excuse indigenes of Imo state from the payment of tuition as they were only asked to pay ancillary of N20, 000.Also, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha during his briefed “Rebuild Imo” administration did tinker on how to amend the free education system in IMSU and possibly address the situation before the Supreme Court removal.This has no doubt left students and parents wondering how the shared prosperity government under the economic hardship want to make such increment on tuition fee as some of them who reacted to Trumpeta on the development urged the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to consider the plight of his citizens and reconsider on the proposed increment.