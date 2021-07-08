Eddy Obinna Moves Motion Calling For Repair Of Aboh Mbaise To Ngor Okpala Junction •Cites Economic Relevance

By Onyekachi Eze

Propelled by his passion to providing quality representation for his constituents, the Member representing Aboh Mbaise State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Eddy Obinna, has advocated that the Road from Aboh Mbaise to Ngor Okpala be repaired.

The Lawmaker made this passionate appeal at the floor of the House, yesterday during its plenary session.

The motion entitled, “Motion to urge the Executive Governor of Imo State,

Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma to instruct urgent repair of some dilapidated spots on the Road from Aboh Mbaise LGA, to Ngor Okpala junction” received a great boost with Lawmakers backing it.

In his argument, Eddy Obinna disclosed that the motion was borne out of the relevance of the said road, stating that it serves great need to the residents of the area.

The Lawmaker added that most Aboh Mbaise people are predominantly farmers, who have been affected by the bad access roads to dispose their farm produce.

Pleading to the Governor to consider the construction of the road as paramount, Hon. Eddy Obinna reiterated the support of his constituents to the 3R Government.

The Deputy Speaker of the 9th House, Rt Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu supported the motion, adding that although he do not know the exact location, but, due to the connectivity of the roads and the people, repair work needed to be done.

Other Lawmakers who contributed, Messrs; Johnson Duru, Kanayo Onyemaechi, Dominic Ezerioha, all supported the motion.

Part of the motion reads, “Whereas the road from Aboh Mbaise LGA, terminating at Ngor-Okpala LGA is In a state of disrepair, impassable and death trap, as reoccurring accidents have been recorded on this road lately;

“Aware of the great economic relevance of this road for residents of the aforementioned Local Governments in conveying good/services, particularly agricultural products from one LGA to another and being the link road to the commercial town of Aba, in Abia

State;

“Conscious of the fact that this road has broken down completely hence impassable especially at some critical spots namely; Eke Nguru Police Station, Coca Cola spot Ezuhu Ngurunweke, Mbaise Secondary School (entrance to Aboh Mbaise LGA headquarter), Umunama/Chokoneze etc, all have been completely cut off;

“Observed that the hardship, anguish, and collapse of businesses faced by indigenes of these areas are enormous and unbearable with the negative effect it has on Revenue Generation for the Local Governments and the State at large”.

After hearing all sides, the House therefore moved a resolution urging the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to instruct the reconstruction of this important Road especially urgent palliative repair of the aforementioned critical spots.