IHITTE/UBOMA APC LEADER PASS VOTE OF CONFIDENCE ON UZODINMA, NJOKU

Leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ihitte/Uboma LGA, over the weekend Rose from meeting with stakeholders and passed vote of confidence on Governor Hop Uzodinma and the member representing Ihitte/ Uboma Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly.

The vote of confidence according to the stakeholders became necessary to encourage the duo owing to what they described as unparalleled leadership qualities of the Governor on human capital development basically on empowerment and recognition of youths involvement in the present administration, development of infrastructures and provision of internal security network across the State as well as the lawmaker’s effective representation at the State Assembly.

A former Secretary to the Imo State government, engr. Mark Uchendu, had during an opening remarks cautioned members against continued division and infighting within the party.

He said the meeting was convened to decipher ways to harmonize the party structure and zoning formula in such manner ten wards in the LGA would have their people evenly represented in the executive offices available in the party leadership.

He emplored APC faithfuls to ensure they encourage people at the grassroots to support the drive of Governor Hope Uzodinma government to bring development and good governance across communities in the State.

He said Ihitte/Uboma people will achieve their aim from present administration if political appointees in the locality shun working in isolation and most importantly align with Hon. Michael Onyemaechi Njoku, whom according to him, the constituents have elected to represent them in the State Assembly.

However, he announced to the stakeholders the recent suspension of Honourable Michael Onyemaechi Njoku along five others but charged all and sundry to remain calm as some APC leaders from Ihitte/Uboma have accosted Speaker of the House Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem, to know the reason Assembly leadership suspended the legislator, saying the development is part of legislative intrigues which will surely be settled.

Much later, one of the APC faithful High Chief CC Anyanwu, who made the pronouncement after the group have resolved and adopted to pass the vote of confidence which was seconded by Chief Clement Anyanwu, thus declared:

“We the Ihitte/Uboma APC stakeholders have discussed on the alleged suspension of our honourable member and have resolved that our meeting will be incomplete if we do not empower him to represent us in the State Assembly.

“He has briefed the constituents about what transpired at the floor of the house on Thursday 8th of July, 2021 and we are satisfied with his own version of the story, hence we resolved to pass vote of confidence on him.

“We hereby state that the good people of Ihitte/Uboma via its leadership met today being 9th of July, 2021 and overwhelmingly pass vote of confidence on Honourable Michael Onyemaechi Njoku (Crown), and we by this vote of confidence sound a note of advice to whoever is concerned to immediately allow Hon. Michael Onyemaechi Njoku, to resume his legislative duties with further delay.

“We the constituents also wish to state categorically that we are happy with the transparent and quality representation we are enjoying from Hon Michael Onyemaechi Njoku at the floor of the house and we shall continue to give him total support to speak for us with a strong voice.

“The second leg of our vote of thanks is on the Executive Governor of Imo State, the 3R Governor, Dist. Senator Hope Uzodinma, (onwa Oyoko), we are happy with his administration.

The last time we paid courtesy visit to him in government house we were well received and we have seen that he has a lot of goodies for Imo State and Ihitte/Uboma in particular.

“Therefore we have resolved to give him total support to continue the good works he started. Indeed the people of Ihitte/Uboma appreciate him, we love him and we use this opportunity to plead with him to work with our honourable representative Hon. Michael Onyemaechi Njoku (Crown), for the good of Ihitte/Uboma people.

Meanwhile Hon. Michael Onyemechi Njoku, informed the stakeholders that he is not perturbed by the alleged ill motivated suspension orchestrated by some cartel in the house to suppress his voice for standing upright.

“It was alleged that six of us in the house were suspended for unparliamentary conduct”, and they cannot point out to any tangible offence we committed that amounted to unparliamentary conduct. Therefore, I cannot sucomb to intimidation because what leadership of the Assembly did was unconstitutional and illegal”, he stated and avowed to resist any further attempt to suppress the voice of Ihitte/Uboma constituency in the house.

“No constituency is greater than any other, therefore I still remain the authentic elected member representing the good people of Ihitte/Uboma constituency”.

He said APC is one family both at the state and local level, saying witch-hunting, blackmail and division will derail the party as he urged the party’s stakeholders to carry everyone along and work together to attract the benefits of democratic governance.