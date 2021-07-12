Media Expert, Osuji Extols Qualities Of FUTO VC, Prof Oti

By Onyeananam Edmund and Orji Sampson

A frontline media expert and Chief Executive Officer of Opinion/Research Communication consortium, Dr Chuks Osuji has extolled the outstanding qualities of the new Vice Chancellor of Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), Professor Mrs Nnenna Oti.

Prof Oti is the first female vice chancellor of the institution.

Addressing newsmen over the weekend at his office, Dr Osuji said Professor Oti was appointed Vice Chancellor because of her superlative academic and professional prowess.

Dr Osuji said the announcement of a female Chief Executive Officer of an institution was spectacular due to the fact that few women occupy such position. He cited the likes of Dr Blessing Ijioma who became Provost of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education Owerri and Prof Alele Williams who was the vice chancellor of the Federal University of Benin.

Dr Osuji who is a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (FNIPR) said Prof Oti’s appointment was as a result of highly contested competition. The frontline media Guru, Dr Osuji gave insight into Prof Oti’s academic and professional credentials.

He said “in 2002, she (Prof Oti) had the best Ph.D thesis by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Nigeria Doctoral Thesis Award Scheme (NUDTAS). Also, she has a certificate of merit, 2004 by the Federal University of Technology Owerri for producing the best Ph.D dissertation in soil science in Nigeria in 2002, judged by the standard of the National Universities Commission.

“From 2004-2006, she bagged a post doctorate fellowship award from Ebonyi State Government. Between 1978 and 1982, she bagged Federal Government of Nigeria Merit Award whole in 1992, she emerged the best graduating student, faculty of Agriculture, UNN.

“In 1977, she bagged Imo State Government students scholarship award and in 1982, UAC of Nigeria awarded her a prize as best student Agriculture. Prof. Oti in the same year was awarded the best graduating student from the department of soil science. In 1986-1987, she bagged the European Economic community scholarship (EEC) for developing countries in Katholic University, Leuven, Belgium. In 1995- 1996, she bagged the World Bank grant for overseas development for academic staff in Nigeria scholarship scheme for Ph.D Universities Lime 111 project.

“From 1997-2002, she bagged the Nigerian scholarship for Ph.D students in the Federal University of Technology Owerri. In 2004, she was among the south east delegates for the National Conference among others. From this summary of her intellectual and academic prowess, one would not be in doubt as to her qualifications and capacity to be appointed Vice Chancellor Of this eminent ivory tower.

Dr Osuji also said, “I could still remember that on two occasions she served as the chairman of the committee set up to select female professors to be recognized as eminent lady of letters by Southeast/South south Network of professional communicators. Her performance as the chair person of the committee was of a very high standard. In fact, her ability to lead together divergent views from members of the committee from different professions and discipline was highly commendable. Among those professors they selected for the award included Those the committee selected included one from Federal University of Technology, two from Imo State University and others”.

“In fact, on hearing of the appointment of Prof. Mrs. Nnenna Oti, I knew she would be the right person to handle the complexities of the University organization. Impressively, she has been an advocate for gender equality and through her appointment, she will be in a position to give credence to that noble cause: “Gender equality” for which she has spent time, efforts and resources.

“Finally, one of the things that kept people talking about her appointment is that she has broken another jinx of an indigene clinching the plumb job as a VC because she is not from Imo but from Ebonyi. In this regard, it became almost a competition between the Governor of Ebonyi State and that of Imo State. From what we do know. Although Governor Umahi must have preferred an Ebonyian to get the job. However Governor Hope Uzodinma was not particularly transfixed for an Imo person to get the job which he would have preferred an Imo person to do. But when Governor Umahi raised the issue that an Imo professor had just completed his tenure as the VC of the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndifu Alaike Ikwo Ebonyi State (AE-FUNAI), Governor Uzodinma’s insistence became weak on the alter of Equity, justice and fair play. He had to aquis. Thus Prof. Nnenna Oti I know by the assessment of many including my own opinion will give FUTO enhanced image in the committee of ivory towers in Nigeria. One thing is certain, those who know her and know her body chemistry can attest to the fact that she is not and cannot be a pushover. Because she is a highly competitive person who likes to stay on the progressive and winning side all the time. By the grace of God, if she gets all the support she needs from within and external publics of the University, she will write her name in gold by leaving a legacy of pyramidic achievements. May the Almighty God help her to scale through” Dr Osuji submitted.