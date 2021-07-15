Why FG Is After Nnamdi Kanu Of IPOB

Reasons surrounding the recent re-arrest of the Leader of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Nigerian Government has surfaced

If what Trumpeta Newspaper gathered are to be considered, then the IPOB Leader was extradited back to Nigeria over an alleged petition written to the Intelligence Officers.

It was learnt that major factor that orchestrated his re-arrest from Kenya by the Muhammadu Buhari’s led Federal Government bordered on his broadcasts and referendum.

According to news obtained online from Sahara Reporters, the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, had petitioned that Mazi Kanu be investigated over his source of broadcasts and the issue of secession.

The investigation, we learnt was basically centered on the series of broadcasts from Radio Biafra concerning Nigeria and the call for secession.

An online source monitored by this Newspaper quoted to have alleged,

“The sources said they were the investigating him for a petition submitted to them by the Attorney General of the Federation, Malami. The petition is about Kanu’s several broadcasts. Kanu insisted on seeing a copy of petition and an opportunity to review the broadcasts in question”.

Kanu was arraigned before Justice Binta Nyako who ordered his remand in the DSS custody until his next trial date which is July 26 and 27.