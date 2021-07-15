Suspended Imo APC Lawmakers Run To Party Leadership For Rescue

By Onyekachi Eze

Members of the Imo State House of Assembly under the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, who were suspended by the Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem’s led House leadership, have taken their ordeal to the State Party Leadership for intervention.

The affected members were officially at the APC Secretariat, along the Okigwe Road, Owerri, yesterday to interface with the Prince Marcellinus Nlemigbo Caretaker Exco.

Aside the Ihitte/Uboma APC Lawmaker, Michael Onyemaechi Njoku who was absent at the visit, the other three, Honorables; Dominic Ezerioha (Oru West), Uche Ogbuagu (Ikeduru), and Kennedy Ibeh (Obowo) were present.

Recall that the suspension gavel hit on six of the Lawmakers during the last week Thursday, July 8, 2021 plenary session.

While four are of the ruling APC, two are in the minority caucus, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

In the opposition party are Hon. Anyadike Nwosu (Ezinihitte Mbaise), and Hon. Philip Ejiogu (Owerri North).

However, the embattled Lawmakers since the incident have described their suspension by the House as null and void.

According to them, the Speaker owe them explanation of the word, “unparliamentary conduct” which was the basis they were suspended from the House.

They further argued that if at all they erred in any way, their suspension ought to have passed through a Committee before taking the final decision.

Rather, a decision was taken before an appeal committee headed by the Deputy Speaker was inaugurated.

Against this backdrop, the aggrieved members stormed the APC Secretariat for rescue.

They were welcome by Chief Marcon Nlemigbo, who heard their plights and promised to act accordingly.

Trumpeta Newspaper recalled also that on the fateful Thursday, majority of them disclosed of not taking drastic actions until after hearing from the party (APC), which forms the majority in the 9th House.

It was learnt that the yesterday’s outcome of the visit to the APC Leadership would determine if they would continue their stay in the party or not.

Recall also that immediately after the eventual victory of Governor Hope Uzodinma as the Governor of Imo State, through the verdict of the Supreme Court, there were change of guard.

More than seventeen of the members switched from their original political parties to join the new Sheriff in APC.

It is however a shocker that after sacrificing the parties that gave them the mandate to Imo State House of Assembly, they were pushed aside through suspension.