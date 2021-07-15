Congress: Sharing Formula For Party Offices Tears Imo APC Apart .Owerri, Okigwe Zones At War Over Chairmanship Slot



All can be said not to be okay in the Imo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC as the party prepares for the forthcoming congresses.

But for the shift in date for the congresses due to the Sallah celebrations, congresses for elections into party offices would have commenced this week.

In Imo, Trumpeta was informed that the centre can no longer hold in the party following disagreements by stakeholders over who gets what in terms of zoning and sharing formula.

It was further gathered that there is disagreement among the chieftains on what each zone and federal constituencies in the State should get in terms of sharing of offices.

While it is being speculated that party chairmanship will shift from Owerri zone to Okigwe zone, forces within the party are opposed to it.

Though, some Okigwe zone stakeholders have started warming up to take over from Prince Marcon Nlemigbo, the incumbent Caretaker Chairman, Trumpeta was informed that he doesn’t want to let go.

Party sources revealed that sharing formula for exco offices at the state levels has pitched the leaders against each other for the quest to control the party structure.

The cause of the trouble is the desire of majority of party members asking for rotation of offices among the three zones in the State.

A section in the party’s leadership not disposed to Nlemigbo’s continuity project as state chairman is being challenged by those who do not want the office of the chairman allocated to Okigwe zone.

Trumpeta also learnt that the indifference attitude of the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, who is the leader of the party in the state is causing more harm as the leaders from the different zones are battling to have upper hand over the sharing method.