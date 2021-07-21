E- Transmission: Imo PDP Extols Owerri Zone Senator, Ezenwa Onyewuchi, Slams Okorocha, Ibezim



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has commended Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi representing Imo East Senatorial District for what it described as “his ebullience in voting in support of electronic transmission of election results despite attempts by enemies of democracy to influence him to do otherwise.”

The Party disclosed in a press release by its Publicity Secretary, Ogubundu Nwadike, that it is very satisfied with the way its only Senator in the Red Chamber made it proud during the voting on the review/amendment of the Electoral Act.

“We take pride in the fact that Senator Onyewuchi willfully aligned with the position of our party and indeed the popular wish of the people of Imo State and Nigerians who have demanded that the electoral system should be further advanced in delivery processes and procedure by allowing the transmission of election results electronically.

“This Party finds the action of its Senator as a bold and courageous stand for the unfettered growth and development of democracy in the country, which the PDP stands for at all levels”

The PDP also took a swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senators Rochas Okorocha and Frank Ibekim representing Imo West and Imo North respectively, for, “exhibiting high level of insensitivity, treachery and lack of patriotism at a time Nigerians expected their support to advance our democracy”.

It would be recalled that on the day the Senate voted for the passage of proposed clauses for amendment, while Rochas Okorocha was absent, Frank Ibezim vote against the electronic transmission of election results.

“Our party sadly notes that while Senator Onyewuchi displayed courage on the occasion of voting on the amendment of the Electoral Act, Senator Rochas Okorocha and Senator Frank Ibezim both of the APC chose the ignoble path of one absence and the other voting against it. As a matter of fact, APC has utterly failed.

“Imo PDP sees the rejection of the electronic transmission of election results by the APC as a testimony to the accusations that APC, once again only hopes on rigging to cling to power”.

This Party remains proud of its elected representatives, serving as governors and lawmakers, who have been providing good leadership and good governance, completing and commissioning projects, and improving the lives and loving conditions of the people they represent.