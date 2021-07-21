Ngor Okpala APC Leaders At War Over TC Chairman’s Appointment

The foundation of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Ngor Okpala Local Government chapter, Imo State, is vibrating following the battle of selecting the next Transition Chairman of the LGA.

It would be recalled that in recent meetings with various LGAs in Imo State, the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma had told APC Leaders in the LGAs, that they will name who should be next Chairmen of Interim Managements of their councils.

Following this development, in anticipation of the dissolution of the Councils IMT, the APC Leaders in Ngor Okpala are already plotting on how to produce the fellow who will replace the incumbent Chairman, Hon Mayor Nweke.

Although Ngor Okpala LGA does her things by following Zoning formula, for equity and justice to reign, but the Uzodinma Administration knows nothing about justice and equity in Ngor Okpala, as all the appointees in the LGA come from one particular Zone.

Ngor Okpala has five Court Areas namely; Igba, Onyeaghalanwaneya, Okwe, Obike and Mbaisii.

Uzodinma’s Appointments were all drafted from Mbaisii. The two Commissioners, Special Adviser SA, Local Government Interim Chairman, and the two Senior Special Assistant.

However, in dissolving his Executive, Bar Enyinna Onuegbu was involved, while Prof Nwogu still remains in Executive.

However the Senior Special Assistants are still on their Duty Posts, making Ngor Okpala APC members in the LGA apprehensive that Uzodinma may in the end not use the dissolution of his cabinet to correct “the wrong” and lopsidedness of his appointments in Ngor Okpala LGA.

Okwe, which is the largest Court area in the LGA with three Wards is neglected, same for other zones.

Therefore, the Ngor Okpala APC Leaders are already projecting “Candidates” outside Mbaisii, believing that Uzodinma will this time look towards other areas that have not gained from his administration since Jan 15, 2020 it was inaugurated.

There is complain that the core APC members who stuck out their heads, including appending their signatures to critical decisions in the party are abandoned.

Unfortunately, Trumpeta learnt that Ngor Okpala APC could be said not to have an Arrow Head, even though its leadership meetings are held in the premises of Bar Enyinna Onuegbu, the former Commissioner for Lands, Urban and Physical Planning.

But sources told Trumpeta that Governor Uzodinma prefers Dr TOE Ekechi, a former Commissioner in Imo State, and presently a Federal Commissioner to lead the party in the LGA.

Yet, there are the likes of Okenze Sylvester Obinna, who has playing low recently in Ngor Okpala APC Leadership, but is said to press his buttons from far.

There is Sir George Eche, a former Secretary to Imo State Government, SGI, and one of the major financers of the party in the LGA.

Not left out is Chief George Eke, said to be the Leader of CampHope in Ngor Okpala, but seems to have been dislodged now by recent developments.

There also Prof Nwogu, currently the Commissioner for Science and Technology, and is said to be close to the Governor, through the wife who hails from Oru East as the Governor.

Trumpeta learnt that Chief Blyden Amajirionwu, also is a top Leader in the APC, has his own men.

Information available to Trumpeta indicate that all the mentioned APC Heavy weights in Ngor Okpala, are interested in who becomes the next Interim Chairman of the LGA.

Therefore, since only one person will in the end be announced as the Ngor Okpala TC Chairman, it therefore has placed the Leaders in a difficult situation, where it is every man on his own, and God for us all.

But the question Ngor Okpala people are now asking is: Will Uzodinma obey the Zoning formula in the LGA, or continue to pack his appointments in one section of Ngor Okpala, leaving the largest parts carry can?