Fresh War Looms In Imo Assembly As Ranking Lawmakers Re-group Against Speaker, Deputy



By Okey Alozie

The lingering crisis in Imo State House of Assembly has continued unabated with a new version of the conflict about to occur. From what Trumpeta gathered, despite the suspension of six members, ominous signs are still showing that more troubles would come.

This newspaper was informed that ranking members of the House are not pleased with the manner they are not only being treated at the moment, but also relegated to the background by the present leadership of the House and by extension the state governor.

There are about seven members who have ranking status in the present House. Trumpeta learnt that after one of them, Rt Hon Chiji Collins was impeached, a non ranking member in the person of Rt Hon Paul Emeziem was brought in, the ranking members felt slighted. Furthermore, the choice of Rt Hon Amara Iwuanwynwu, a first timer as Deputy Speaker was also said to have irked the ranking members especially, those from Orlu zone who would have occupied the position. From Orlu zone are Uju Onwudiwe and Ngozi Obiefule as well as Arthur Egwim.

While the ranking members were said not to have overcome the neglect in the choice of principal officers, another let down was handed to them when the member representing Ideato North, and Majority Chief Whip, Hon Arthur Egwim was removed without reasons.

More slaps came to their way as Kennedy Ibe, a ranking member was among the six lawmakers recently suspended by the Speaker.

Sources close to Imo Assembly have it that the ranking members irrespective of party and present interest are not comfortable with the Emeziem leadership style which has seen them relegated to the back ground in the scheme of things.

Trumpeta was told that they concerned lawmakers are not happy that they are not considered and carried along in the scheme of things which has seen the first timers dominate proceedings.

At the moment, secret meetings and contacts are said to have been initiated by the ranking members with the support of other aggrieved freshers to the House to move against the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker.

The source, who pleaded anonymity further added “the ranking members are not happy with how they are relegated and new comers who have taken over by every offices and working with the governor against the interest of all.

“I am aware they are talking to each other and seeking the support of others over one of them who has been suspended and another removed from principal office position”.

The source further revealed that despite the suspension, peace is yet to return, rather more trouble about to occur.