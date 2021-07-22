Ex Governor’s Associate, Others In Trouble Over Land Fraud In Govt Estate

By Okey Alozie

A notable ex associate of former governor Rochas Okorocha, who was prominent during the Rescue Mission administration in Imo State, (names withheld) and others, are in trouble for allegedly taking possession of several plots of land from some government designated estates in the state. Their challenge is that if government goes ahead with plans, they are likely to lose the plots of land received during the Okorocha era.

Trumpeta learnt that during the tenure of Okorocha, several estates were mapped out for development and allocation to the public which were handed over to some persons to handle.

As part of the agreement between the government and the persons involved, not less than 36 plots of land were handed to them each to enable the development of the estates.

According to what the newspaper was told, the said ally of Okorocha, from one of the LGAs of Ideato was involved in the said development alongside the relations of the former governor.

Revelations from government records further revealed that despite pocketing 36 compensatory plots for the development purpose, nothing has been done by the suspect agent of Okorocha two years after. It was learnt that the said developer who got 36 plots free for the job to be executed was yet to put necessary structures needed in the places structures like sites for recreation parks, police station, roads and security facilities are lacking indicating that the 36 plots were fraudulently acquired.

Trumpeta was further informed that the allotte has been given battle time to do the needful or lose the 36 plots the same way those allocated to a relation of the former governor was revoked recently based on Imo Govt White paper recommendations.