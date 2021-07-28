Ex Deputy Speaker In Trouble .Faces Assembly Probe For Alleged Of Purchase Of “Tokunbo Jeep” For Imo Lawmakers



By Eze Onyekachi

It is definitely a trial period for the member representing Mbaitoli State Constituency in Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Okey Onyekanma, as he is up for a high powered probe panel.

Onyekanma is facing probe for the purchase and distribution of the official vehicles given to the present State Legislators.

Recall that Rt. Hon. Okey Onyekanma emerged the first Deputy Speaker of the House, immediately after the inauguration of the 9th House in June 2019.

He served under the short lived tenure of the Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha as then Governor of Imo State, under the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

But the change of guard in the Leadership of the House somersaulted following the Supreme Court judgment that enthroned the APCs, Governor Hope Uzodinma.

During his stay as the number two Imo Lawmaker, Onyekanma was accused to have had a hand in the contract to deliver the twenty-seven Prado jeeps the Lawmakers were given to, as official vehicles.

Trumpeta Assembly Vibes learnt that murmuring and disapproval had persistently greeted the said official vehicles since last year.

While some of the Lawmakers claimed they were given refurbished jeeps instead of brand new (direct tear leather), others accused Onyekanma of making huge profits with a money mapped out by the then Emeka Ihedioha administration to procure official vehicles for the members, but was accused to have chose to order fairly used.

The claims may have been finally made open during Tuesday, July 27, 2021 plenary session.

At the chambers, the member for Ohaji/Egbema LGA, Hon. Heclus Cyriacus Okoro presented a petition titled, “A petition against the fraudulent circumstances surrounding the purchase of the 27 Prado jeeps of the members of Imo State House of Assembly”.

The Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu who presided over the plenary session on receiving the petition, constituted a 5-man ad-hoc committee to look into the petition.

Rt. Hon. Collins Chiji (Former Speaker) is the Chairman of the Committee, while the members are Honorables; Emeka Nduka, Johnson Iheonukara Duru, Kanayo Dele Onyemaechi, and, Amara Iwuanyanwu are members.

According to the Deputy Speaker, the Committee is to report back on August 6, 2021.