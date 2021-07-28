How Unknown Gunmen Dared Imo Governor Again, .DPO, Armourer Killed After Attack In Uzodinma Community .Police React, Open Up On Fresh Menace of Criminals



In what may appear as the resurface of bad times in Imo State, fear erupted in the communities again as suspected unknown gunmen embarked on attack of police formation in Omuma community, home to the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

The state has been witnessing relative peace after security agencies silenced the criminals who had been disturbing the peace of the state. But fear of insecurity returned early this week following the reported incident in Omuma which has been described as attempt to dare the governor who opined that security has returned and people of the state should go about their normal business.

According to reports, the attack which has been confirmed by the Imo State Police Command a day after Uzodinma assured that all is well in Imo, saw a police DPO and station Armourer reportedly killed.

Trumpeta learnt that the gunmen invaded the Police Division in Omuma, shot and killed both the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, and the Division’s Armourer. After killing them, they burnt their bodies.

Though, police in the report didn’t state how the attack was carried out, but information has it that the attackers where suspected to have entered from neighboring, Anambra State which was shut down for Kalu’s Court appearance on Monday. They rode in several motorcycles, which they allegedly, snatched, Trumpeta learnt.

A release by police states “On 26/7/2021 at about 1620 hours, armed bandits in convoy of three vehicles were repelled in Omuma Town in Oru East LGA of Imo State. According to the Area Commander, ACP Benjamin Abang of Omuma Area Command, who stated that, based on information received that bandits were sighted moving in convoy into Omuma Town, he immediately alerted the ever active tactical teams of the command who swung into action, ambushed and lunched a surprised attack on the convoy of the bandits which resulted to the neutralisation of six of the bandits while, eleven (11) of them were arrested to the station. “Unfortunately, the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Fatmann Dooiyor paid the supreme price. The teams later recovered the three vehicles abandoned by the bandits to the station which includes, two Toyota Highlander SUV vehicles with registration numbers Abia MBL 517 AT and LAGOS , JJJ 984 EL respectively and a milk colour unregistered Lexus Jeep to the station.

Presently, the command’s tactical teams and Special forces led by ACP Evans E.Shem are combing the bush for possible arrest of the bandits that fled into the bush.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Abutu Yaro, fdc, has warned that bandits with penchant for sporadic incursion from neighbouring states should keep off the state or face dire consequences”.