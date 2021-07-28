3 Months After Sack: Uzodinma’s Followers Worried Over Non Appointment Of Commissioners, Other Appointees



One of the major fallout of the stakeholders meeting held in Owerri by Governor Hope Uzodinma last Saturday was lamentations from members of his political family who are not comfortable with his inability to appoint more Commissioner into the executive council.

It would be recalled that three months ago, Uzodinma sent packing about 20 Commissioners, before descending on other categories of appointees later.

Inspite of reports from Government House, Owerri indicating that the list of Commissioners is ready, Trumpeta can reveal that no name has been forwarded to the Imo State House of Assembly for confirmation.

After sacking the Commissioners, Uzodinma left only about eight of them to function alongside the permanent secretaries who are incharge of the Ministries and Parastatals not having a Commissioner.

Trumpeta correspondent who was at the meeting hall of stakeholders meeting in Owerri overheard some of the Uzodinma followers in Imo APC, otherwise known as CampHope political family, complain of the governor’s indifference attitude to the appointment of Commissioners and other levels of aides.

A strong member of CampHope, who doesn’t want his name mentioned told Trumpeta during interview at the complex that the governor’s followers are deeply worried that three months after dissolution of the Exco, sacking of Commissioners and appointees, the governor was yet to appoint new ones.

“As followers of the governor, we have been waiting to hear him make announcement for fresh appointment. We have been to several meetings and assurances given about the appointment. Yet nothing happen.

“Why most of us came was to hear him not only give account of stewardship. So far, but also give notice of when to announce the appointments”, the source added.

Trumpeta noticed that displeasure has become the lot of the followers who have been expecting appointments since the dissolution.

The newspaper learnt that apart from laying ambush for Uzodinma both at home and in Abuja, appointment seekers have been using various formula to gain the attention of the governor and have him shortlist them for any of the available offices.