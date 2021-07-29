How Two Were Beheaded In Orlu, Heads Placed On Table

The gory picture of two beheaded persons in Orlu LGA, of Imo State, has sent shivers down the spines of residents of the state who for the umpteenth time are witnessing bizarre scenes of such killings.

On Tuesday, residents of Okporo community in Orlu LGA woke up to discover heads of two persons cut off from their bodies and dumped on the middle of the road.

According to Trumpeta findings, traces of the killers and their identities could not be found, fuelling more confusion and anxiety in the area.

Trumpeta learnt that the victims had gone in a night before their assailants came knocking. Aside from gunshots fired by the killers who were said to have stormed the houses of their victims at 3am. The attackers were also reported to have masks to cover their identities.

Unconfirmed reports also have it that even the family members of the victims pleaded for the release and sparing of their lives before they were taken away and beheaded.

Further reports available to Trumpeta has it that after the several head were found in the middle of the road linking Okporo-Nnempi axis of Orlu and Oru East LGAs.

Efforts to get police side of the story proved abortive, as the Public Relations Officer, PPRO failed to pick his call as at press time. Imo people had few weeks ago thrown into bad mood when two men were beheaded in Orsu LGA. One of them was a gate man to a House of Assembly member.