APC Congress: Uzodinma’s Men Fight To Finish For Party Structure Produce Parallel Lists, As Governor Is Undecided



As the All Progressive Congress, APC, goes ahead with the scheduled congresses to elect ward executives nationwide, Imo State chapter will be a centre to watch out for following the intra party acrimony ravaging the ruling party in the state.

Apart from the factional war that had gripped the APC in Imo since 2018, schisms within the rank and file of the camp loyal to the Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma have been taking its tool on the party in recent times.

What is left of the party from the factional wars between those loyal to the former Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha and Uzodinma is further been rubbished by the division rocking the camp of the present governor.

Trumpeta can confidently reveal that there is no LGA in the state where elements in the main stream Uzodinma political camp that is not at war with each other. More worrisome is the development where some powerful forces in Government House, Owerri, alleged to have the backing of the governor, alongside the Transition Committee Chairmen are writing lists of possible ward Excos against that of the party excos led by Prince Marcon Nlemigbo.

It was learnt that the root cause of the division in Uzodinma’s political household is the quest by each of the leaders to have a firm hold of the executive at the ward and LGA levels.

This newspaper further gathered that the desire of the leaders to own the structures and produce the executives of the party at the ward level has thrown up serious challenge among than within the camp Hope structure.

Despite efforts of the governor to wade into the matter and settle the issues, internal wrangling still persist leaving the governor undecided.

A muscle flexing bout related to superiority complex will be witnessed in the ward congress scheduled for Saturday. Against expected practice that members of the party would converge at designated centres with officials sent to monitor the exercise, Trumpeta learnt that names of the officials to be announced and sent to Abuja as ward excos have already been penciled down and entered into record book as elected ward excos.

Trumpeta was informed that the scheduled ward congress would be a mere formality after designated names of officials have been submitted by some leaders.

Each of the leaders are said to be battling one another to ensure their lists are accepted and endorsed by the state caretaker committee before the congress date.

In Okigwe zone, Trumpeta learnt that the battle to produce ward officials is between the Speaker, Paul Emeziem and Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu. It was learnt that while Iwu is using his position and contact to be incharge of whoever gets what in the party exco from ward to LGA of the zone, Speaker Emeziem is unrelenting in the quest to torpedo the SSG.

The Speaker is said to be working in alliance with some top officials in Government House Owerri who do not like the SGI, to get upper hand. Despite working for the emergence of an Okigwe zone person as party chairman, it was gathered that a bitter rivalry over who controls the Imo North Senatorial zone APC exists between Iwu and Emeziem. The fight tickles down to their lieutenants at the LGA and ward levels working tirelessly to carry the day..

Owerri zone is worst hit in the expected titanic battle for structure. Trumpeta was told that in Mbaise clan, the absence of a dear leader controlling the three LGAs have left them in disarray. In Ezinihitte, the entrance of a lawyer and one SAN who claims to be apex leader is being challenged by the camp of former Deputy Governor, Ada Okwuonu.

Okwuonu has been a strong supporter of Uzodinma from PDP days before the big time lawyer came into politics.

Aboh Mbaise is also another boiling point. Trumpeta learnt that some powerful forces within the Uzodinma camp have crept in to wrestle the LGA structure against former commissioner, and Uzodinma’s strong ally in Mbaise land. Dr Iyke Njoku. Iyke had been exercising controlling powers before the likes of former Speaker, Rt Hon Godgrey Dikeocha came in to wrestle for control of structure in the party.

Same can also be said for Ahiazu LGA where the leaders want to have a share of the ward exco leadership.

The main warfront where in fighting would be witnessed greatly in Owerri zone shall be Ikeduru and Mbaitolu, where two powerful forces of the party; Chief Uzoma Obiyo and Prince Chalvon Amadi come from. Irrespective of the intervention of the governor in their matter sometime ago, battle for who produces the ward excos of both Mbaitolu and Ikeduru LGAs will strictly be between the two who are core Chieftains of the Uzodinma political family.

Though, Uzodinma will be incharge of his Orlu zone, but most of his loyalists are at daggers drawn over who produces the ward and LGA Exco lists. It was further learnt that in about ten of the 12 LGAs that make up Orlu, the governor’s men are at each others throat for the structures. A source close to the party hierarchy in Imo however revealed that several lists are flying few days to the congress date. Trumpeta was informed that there are parallel lists already put in place. The list from Uzodinma’s top aides backed by some of the Interim LGA chairmen of the LGAs are contesting against the party’s leaders, both at the state and LGAs led by the caretaker chairman, Nlemigbo. Our reporter who was at the party office few days ago said that Nlemigbo wasn’t even aware or was considered in the computing of the list from his Mbaitolu LGA.

Trumpeta learnt that apparently not in the mood to hurt any of the warring factions, Uzodinma has been silent but feelers have it that the silence of the governor may not be unconnected to the lack luster approach of CampHope members retaining Nlemigbo who is not a core Uzodinma product.

There are fears that Uzodinma and followers are not comfortable with Nlemigbo, hence the disapproval to his list.