Aftermath Of APC Congress: Okorocha, Followers May Join Ihedioha, PDP For 2023



Going by latest development in the politics of Imo state, indications are rife that a fresh political marriage may be witnessed in the state ahead the 2023 general elections.

The seeming fresh alliance is between the former governor of Imo State and Orlu Zone Senator, Owelle Rochas Okorocha and his followers, with the People’s Democratic Party, PDP under Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha control.

What appeared more like a plot to exclude Okorocha and die hard supporters from continuing with membership of APC manifested last weekend when the Ward Congress of the party was held.

Amidst the controversy that characterized the exercise which has seen those who took part in the Ward Congress making multiple claims, the grand design to scheme out the former governor and his allies played out as they didn’t take part.

Trumpeta can state that while Okorocha’s camp has been asking that its factional state Exco led by Dan Nwafor be allowed to take charge of the party in the state which made them to shun the revalidation of membership exercise held recently, the party leadership had been working to shake them off the party and move ahead.

Should the outcome of the concluded Ward Congress be taken serious and accepted by the National Caretaker Working Committee, Okorocha who claims to be one of the founders of the party appears to have been tactically thrown out.

In this vein, Trumpeta learnt that the Orlu Zone Senator who is also believed to have an eye for the next presidency after Muhammadu Buhari and majority of his sympathizers are looking for alternative to be relevant in the politics of the state in 2023.

An associate of the former governor in the decision making rank within his political family, known as Rescue Mission gave a hint to our correspondent that they may consider embarking on a political marriage with PDP and Ihedioha to challenge the present APC in Imo under Governor Hope Uzodinmma’s stronghold come 2023.

The source who pleaded anonimity said such move can’t be ruled out considering outcome of events in the Imo State chapter of the APC.

Before now, signals from Okorocha’s itinerary have shown consultation across the country which includes PDP egg heads with the likes of Governor Nyesom Nwike of Rivers State playing host to him.

Speculations that Okorocha may also shift base to PDP from APC for 2023 elections have been dominating permutations for next election.

Though, PDP both at the state and federal levels is yet to confirm the interest of the former governor in the party but dependable contacts at the Imo State chapter revealed that there could be a romance so far he won’t come up with the renewed ambition of his son in-law, Chief Uche Nwosu who ran for the governorship election in 2019.

Efforts to get aides of the former governor and PDP officials from Imo to speak on the matter proved abortive.