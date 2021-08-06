2023 MBAIKE SEAT: UCHE OGBUAGU RESURRECTS REPS AMBITION, SET TO DONATE BRANDED CARS, BUSES •READY TO CELEBRATE WITH THE VULNERABLE PERSONS, SENIOR CITIZENS



By Onyekachi Eze

The quest for who replaces the incumbent member representing Mbaitoli/Ikeduru in the House of Representatives in 2023 is said to be gathering momentum, if what Trumpeta Newspaper gathered is to be considered.

Barely two years to 2023 general elections, aspirants across Imo State are said to be warming up for the race.

Among the persons to watch is Hon. Uche Ogbuagu, currently representing Ikeduru State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly.

The body language of the erstwhile comedian may not be separated from his undying passion to go to the green chambers of the National Assembly.

Although Ogbuagu has not made any official statement as to his next political move, it was reliably gathered that he is determined to extend his representative tentacles down to Abuja.

This newspaper gathered that in preparation for his birthday anniversary slated for August 17, 2021, Hon. Uche Ogbuagu would be giving out branded cars and buses to potential beneficiaries.

The vehicles were clearly marked “Ogbuagu Mbaike ’23, Go! Recover Our Lost Glory”.

That, according to the donor is strictly for free and by merit.

The branded vehicles could be said to portray Ogbuagu’s undying passion for Mbaike Federal House of Representatives seat, come 2023.

Records have it that Ogbuagu has been under pressure lately to contest the Ikeduru/Mbaitoli (Mbaike) Reps seat.

On the foregoing, he may have made up his mind to hearken to the clarion call by his immediate Federal Constituency.

Other plans may have been perfected to enable a smooth sail, hence the teaser with the branded Mbaike vehicles display.

Recall that Ogbuagu had reiterated his resilience in ensuring that he delivers democracy dividends to his people, without minding any ploy by detractors.

Meanwhile, all is now set for the birthday celebration of the Honorable Member representing Ikeduru State Constituency in Imo State House of Assembly, Amb. Uche Ogbuagu.

From what Trumpeta Assembly Vibes gathered, the Lawmaker has finalised every arrangements to dine and wine with his constituents, especially the vulnerable persons.

Irrespective of his suspension alongside other five Lawmakers of the the IMHA by the House Leadership, led by Speaker Paul Emeziem, the Ikeduru born comedian turned Legislator is leaving no stone unturned in maintaining his legacies.

It was gathered that Ogbuagu’s country home in Akabo, Ikeduru LGA, will be beehive of activities on the 17th August, 2021, as he would be celebrating his birthday anniversary.

According to information obtained by this Newspaper, Hon. Uche Ogbuagu will be celebrating with the orphanage homes, senior citizens, special citizens, the homeless, the poor aged ones, and the underprivileged persons.

It was learnt that although the birthday bash would be on low key, there are other programs and empowerments to herald the day.

There are other items to be disbursed at the event.

Trumpeta Correspondent scooped that celebrating his birthday with the less privileged and his constituents has been a yearly ritual for Ogbuagu, even before delving into full politics.

He believes that the best birthday anniversary for him would be celebrating with his people, especially with the destitute, and thanking God for His Grace, mercy, protection, to excel higher in life.

An indigene of Ikeduru LGA who gave his name as Mr. Okehi Remigius however described Ogbuagu as a “cat of nine lives”, adding that with all the troubles he receives from the opposition, he remained resolute.