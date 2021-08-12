Imo Governorship Seekers Who May Return For 2023 Guber Election

In the next two years, the political climate in Imo State would change again to be on fire as political campaigns and electioneering would be at feverish peak.

Trumpeta notes that in each year of election, relatively unknown politicians from obscure background and the popular ones appear at the centre stage to run for the post of governor.

This trend has become a prominent phenomenon in the history of party politics in Imo State. However, after this initial interest, these sets of politicians either go back to their cocoons or no longer spotted in the political firmament for the rest of the next four years, whereas others remain for serious politicking on party politics.

As the political situation for next general elections remains cloudy, Trumpeta takes a look at those who ran elections in the past in a bid to be governor and may be back to the scene to become the number one citizen for 2023.

Leading this pack is former Speaker and lawmaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Chief Ike Ibe. The Obowo born lawyer turned politician has been around each year to run for the governorship. After each election year, he is hardly spotted around for full time party politics. From his US base, Ike Ibe returns each election year to seek the mandate of the public.

In 2007, he was at the forefront of picking PDP ticket to succeed Chief Achike Udenwa as governor before he went to run under Justice party. The next election year he was around and in one of the cases was a Deputy Governorship candidate in APGA. The last election saw him change party platform again to become a governorship candidate. It is hopeful that in 2023, he will surely present himself again for another chance.

Since he left senate in 2007, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume has not hidden desire to govern Imo State and it will be poor permutation to count him out for next generation election. Record of governorship aspirants in Imo cannot be complete without the fair skinned politician FROM Isiebu, Isiala Mbano. In 2007 he was the PDP candidate and in 2011 he ran with defunct ACN ticket. 2015 saw him miss the PDP ticket by whiskers but in 2019, there was no excuse as he was APGA flagbearer. Despite gunning for Okigwe zone senate ticket for the bye-election after the death of Senator Ben Uwajumogu, there are indications that he will appear for the 2023 election if his antecedents for the guber race are considered.

From Mbaise clan are Emeka Ihedioha, Okey Eze, Senators Chris Anyanwu, and Bright Nwanne. Ihedioha, believed to be in charge of PDP structure in the state and having tasted the power is one of the sure bankers that will return to the political ring for the race to Douglas House come 2023. With a very strong support base in PDP, it would be easy for him to stage another show for the governorship.

Also, among the Mbaise politicians that will have an eye in the governorship is Okey Eze. After showing interest in APGA in 2015, where captain Emma Iheanacho threw him out from the race, he was thrown out again from the party for the 2019 election, the Ahiazu Mbaise born politician has developed notoriety to show interest in governorship. He is among those who have created a strong political structure that can be relied upon for a launch back in 2023.

For others from Mbaise, it is a normal routine to answer present for governorship race each year.

One other perennial contender who cannot be missed in this category is Humphrey Anumudu. After making an appreciable mark at the debut of our nascent democracy in 1998/99, Anumudu has been trying his luck to make this dream come true. In 2003 he was ANPP flagbearer. Anumudu kept off in 2007 and 2011 but bounced back in 2015 and 2019. Indications are high that nothing will also stop the “Onyemauzo” exponent from registering interest for 2023 election.