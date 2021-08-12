Final Property Forfeiture To Imo Govt: Okorocha Fights Back Uzodinma .Drags Govt To Fed High Court, Abuja



Apparently aware of the consequences of the ruling of an Owerri High Court presided by retiring Justice Fred Njemanze, former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha has rushed to a Federal High Court in Abuja to seek Order for stay of Execution.

Okorocha’s family were on Monday shocked when the judge ruled against them for the final forfeiture of property to the state government.

Moments the former governor left office, battle to ensure government properties alleged to be in his possession were returned to the state commenced. The property includes Royal Spring Hotel, IBC land in Orji and several other lands in the state capital including the Eastern Palm University, Ogboko, Ideato South. The matter however preceded to the law courts which led to the final forfeiture order.

In a bid to challenge the order, Okorocha went to the Federal High Court went to the Federal High Court in Abuja for Stay of Execution which failed on Wednesday.

Trumpeta learnt that the lawyers on the side of government argued that the judge has no jurisdiction to hear the matter since he is a vacation judge and the matter be transferred to Owerri Federal High Court which the judge adjourned to September 22, 2021 to decide on the applications.

Uzodinma had revealed how Okorocha had instituted not less than 120 court case to frustrate the recoverable project. Already, based on the White Paper gazette by the Imo State government, recovery programs have commenced.