Imo PDP Keeps Mute On Okorocha, Araraume Over Defection Stories

By Onyekachi Eze

Imo State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP has continued to maintain absolute silence over the suspected political move of former Imo Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

The media has been awash with unconfirmed reports of Okorocha, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume and their followers joining PDP from the APC.

While it has been speculated that Okorocha would leave his ‘broom’ party for the ‘umbrella’ platform, the State PDP has refused to utter a word in respect to that.

One of the activities that triggered suspicion was Okorocha’s recent romance with some PDP chieftains.

Lately, the Orlu zone Senator developed the habit of dining with the opposition party, and was spotted in far away River State where he commissioned a Road built by a PDP administration.

The action sparked off serious concern, that has left tongues wagging.

Another troubling scenario was his inability to get his membership of the APC Revalidated, an exercise that lasted for years.

Even when the registration and revalidation committee from Abuja provided a first class hand for him and his followers to get it done, Okorocha was said to be recalcitrant, until the exercise was over.

Since then, his voice has neither been heard in affairs concerning APC, nor see him mingle with his party men as usual.

What Trumpeta however noticed is the quiet position of the state PDP. Unlike in the past, the media arm of the party would have come up statements to either debunk or claim the development but till date nothing has come from the party.