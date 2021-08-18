Uche Ogbuagu Opens Up On 2023 Ambition …Marks 49th Birthday With Retirees, Destitute …Splashes Buses, Cars, Wheel Chairs, Others



By Onyekachi Eze

The die is cast for who represents Mbaitoli/Ikeduru (Mbaike) Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Abuja, as Hon. Amb. Uche Ogbuagu opens up on his next political move.

Presently, Amb.Ogbuagu represents Ikeduru Constituency in Imo State House of Assembly.

Marking his 49th birthday anniversary in his Akabo country home on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, the erstwhile comedian expressed his readiness in giving Mbaike effective representation in the Green Chambers, Abuja.

Addressing pressmen, he disclosed that his zeal to go to the House of Reps wasn’t just hatched newly, but an arrangement he made open during his 2019 House of Assembly campaigns.

Ogbuagu said he explicitly made it clear to Ikeduru people that he was only going to the State Assembly for four years, and after the end of the four year tenure, he would vie for the Green Chambers.

“I am a straightforward person, I don’t know how to hide my feelings. I have been able to draw my itinerary that after four years when I must have completed the part of Ikeduru West in the State Legislature, it would go to Ikeduru East for House of Assembly;

Now, the House of Reps should come back to Ikeduru, having been in Mbaitoli in the last 8 years”.

Hon. Uche Ogbuagu further explained, “Uche Nwole was there before Bethel Amadi went for 12 years. Not just 12 years, it was agreed that it should be rotated. Now that Rt. Hon. Henry Nwawuba my brother has been there for 8 years, he has now completed the 12 years of Mbaitoli. It is now the turn of Ikeduru, and Ikeduru will not make the mistake of somebody whose father want to contest or somebody an underaged”.

Expressing optimism, Ogbuagu opined that he doesn’t believe in sharing money, but knows that his indelible footprints would speak for him.

“It’s on record that I gave a meaning, an angle, another definition to what legislation should be, having successfully executed 54 verifiable projects as a State Lawmaker. My people are hungry of well, effective representation that can be felt”.

The proud CEO of some radio stations across Imo and Abia State however thumbed up for the introduction of electronic voting, as he called on the full support of Journalists.

Further speaking on his birthday anniversary, Ogbuagu enthused, “Much as we planned the birthday not to have any political coloration, but it turned out that way”.

Giving reasons for celebrating his birthday with the destitute and down downtrodden, Uche Ogbuagu revealed that knowing where he was and where he is presently, speaks of God’s blessings upon his life, hence dining with the less privileged.

The comedian turned Lawmaker narrated how his father earned a living as a cobbler, and his mother a petty trader, while himself was a street hawker in the nook and cranny of Aba.

He maintained that as long as God who uplifted him from nobody to someone gives him life, he will continue to identify with the poor and needy.

He thanked Governor Hope Uzodinma for his Fatherly roles and support, as well as his colleagues in the Legislature for identifying with him.

Members of the House of Assembly present were; Honorables; Arthur Egwim, Kennedy Ibeh, Ngozi Obiefule, Solomon Anukam, Paschal Okolie, Okey Onyekanma.

Others were; Commissioner for Information, Hon. Declan Emelumba, Prof. Cona Asinu Anosike.

There were presentation of branded buses, cars, motorcycles, wheel chairs, and other gift items. Also was the cutting of the birthday cake with the senior citizens.