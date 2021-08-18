Fresh Trouble In Imo Assembly, Two Members Risk Suspension

By Onyekachi Eze

Even as the dust raised by the suspension of Six Lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly is yet to rest, another upheaval is about to be witnessed with fresh move to axe more.

An air of uncertainty is brewing at the State Legislature, as more members stand to be suspended over alleged conduct said to be unparliamentary.

Only a month ago, the foundation of the House was shaken when the Speaker, Rt Hon Paul Emeziem announced the suspension of Six Lawmakers.

Investigations by our reporter reveal that as means of instilling discipline among members of the Imo Parliament, the House is leaving no stone unturned in handing over sanctions to any erring colleague who doesn’t intend to fall in line with the desires of the powers that be in the State and at the Legislature.

The yet to be disclosed members, Trumpeta learnt would involve one from Orlu zone, and the other from Owerri zone.

A reliable source informed this Newspaper that the “yet-to’be” identified victims were said to have flouted the House Rules, and engaged in conducts unworthy of Legislators.

Trumpeta further gathered that the two members that are to be suspended escaped the earlier by whiskers but were put on a watchlist.

Apparently not aware of the plan, they were said to have continued their “unparliamentary conduct” warranting the fresh move to send them out.

In view of that, there could be a special sitting of the House any moment from now to enable the implementation of the next move .

It could be recalled that the House of Assembly members are currently on their annual recess, which is to terminate sometime next month (September, 2021).

There is disquiet, as no one knows who next to be suspended.

It was also discovered that the earlier suspended Lawmakers have purportedly met with the Appeal Committee, set up by the House, under the Leadership of Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem.

While the crisis lingers, both the House Leadership and the suspended members have been laying claims and counter claims on Court orders making round the social media.

Further investigation had it that the suspended Legislators have denied ever going to Court to challenge the decision of the House.