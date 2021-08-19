Ahead 2023: Chalvon, Uche Ogbuagu To Set Mbaike On Fire Over House of Reps Seat

One interesting location to watch out when 2023 election approaches is Mbaitoli and Ikeduru Federal Constituency where it has appeared clearer that two political Titans would be on the stage.

Even as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is yet to announce preparations and programs for the next general elections, those eyeing elective positions have already started warming up.

Trumpeta can disclose that for now two persons may throw in their hat into the ring for the Mbaitoli and Ikeduru Federal Constituency, otherwise known as Mbaike.

The persons are Akarachi Amadi son of a popular politician in the area, Prince Charles Amadi, known as Chalvon and a comedian turn politician, Hon Uche Ogbuagu.

Ogbuagu is the incumbent Member Representing Ikeduru State Constituency while Chalvon is a prominent leader of the APC in the state.

While it is not hidden that after playing a godfather role and backing others to political positions in the past, Chalvon is warming up his son to go the federal house.

Already, the Eziama Ikeduru born business man is being accused of raising a political platform across the Mbaike wards because of the ambition of his son.

This newspaper recalls that during the last visit of stakeholders from Ikeduru to Governor Hope Uzodinmma, Chalvon through the son doled out 100m to the state government while he is been accused of manipulating the recent Ward Congress of the APC in the state to secure the structure for the son’s ambition.

Also, the removal of Ogbuagu as the Majority Leader of the Imo State House of Assembly is said to be connected to the underground moves to rubbish his political fortune ahead the next election.

However, Ogbuagu has given an indication of an all out battle for the Mbaike seat when he subtly declared interest to go for the House of Reps.

Before now, Ogbuagu as part of his entry behavior to announce intentions extended his constituency project to Mbaitoli from Ikeduru. At his birthday, the lawmaker assembled sympathizers from the two LGAs that make of Mbaike before unveiling his ambition to newsmen who confronted him on what next for him on the field of politics.

Trumpeta learnt that Ogbuagu’s verbal expressions and body language during the interaction with journalists at the event left no one in doubt that he is going to square up against Chalvon’s son, Akarachi Amadi for the 2023 House of Reps seat for Mbaitoli and Ikeduru Federal Constituency.