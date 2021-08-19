Unpaid Workers, Pensioners Regroup For Another Protest In State Secretariat

By Okey Alozie

If nothing is done to resolve and settle the aggrieved workers and pensioners things may go hay wire, indications suggest they may have regrouped to protest against the ill treatment melted on them by the state government.

Trumpeta learnt that the trouble brewing in the state secretariat if not checked may escalate to a full blown mass protest.

Our reporter who observed things at the state secretariat on Tuesday reports that many workers and pensioners who were visibly seen seeking solution to their predicament were shedding tears because of the bad condition that they are facing as a result of unpaid salaries and pension.

The workers who spoke to our reporter while shedding tears at the accounts office of education ministry block revealed that they have not received any salary since the present administration came into power, adding that to eat is now a big problem to them.

Report has it that arbitrary owing of salaries of workers especially Teachers has come to alarming rate. Investigation has it that more than 30% of workers in the education sector are not being paid for more than 7 months now.

Further information revealed that those at government house were alleged to be the cause of the arbitrary owing of salaries.

The pensioners are also protesting for their money and have now vowed to shutdown the state any moment from now if government continues to delay their payment.