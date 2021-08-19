Public Sec Schools In Owerri Turn Refuse Dump Sites

By Okey Alozie

Schools in Imo State are gradually turning to site for refuse dumping and gambling centers. Our rolving reporter who visited some schools last week observed that most secondary schools in Imo State are stinking because of heaps of refuse dumped both inside and outside the school premises.

At Ikenegbu girl’s secondary school Owerri, Residents in that area dump their waste infront of the school premises without fear.

Some of the Teachers in that school who spoke to our reporter raised serious alarm on the heap of refuse packed infront of the school premises.

The waste dumped infront of the school is now an eye saw. Moreover, the odour is highly provocative and dangerous to health. The students taking National Examination Council (NECO) for 2021 and those supervising the exams are now complaining over the dangerous situation they face on daily bases.

Emmanuel College is also affected. The beauty of Emmanuel College is said to be destroyed by the heap of refuse dumped along the school fence. Many other schools in Owerri metropolis are also in bad condition as a result of waste scattered all over the school by the neigbourhood.

Schools located in the rural areas are not left out. Places like Nguru secondary commercial school in Aboh Mbaise is very dirty.

Apart from heaps of refuse dumped in the schools by those living very close. It was also discovered that gamblers now converge at various schools to play their cards.

Sometimes, the gamblers liter the environment of the school as we gathered from a reliable source.

Gamblers and Indian hemp smokers are said to have destroyed most of the school properties at urban secondary school Owerri.

Further report revealed that prostitutes now use school premises as centre for their business. Concerned Imo people are now calling on the government to do something fast to remedy the situation in schools.