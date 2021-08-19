Fresh Battle to Capture Imo APC “Structure” Hots Up … National Caretaker Committee Releases Date For LGA Congress

After a break from hostilities of the battle for Ward Congress of the All Progressive Congress, APC, action is about to resume following the new date the National Caretaker Committee has given.

It has not been a rosy affair for APC in Imo State since 2018. Factional crisis has torn the party apart before the recent Congress.

As the Congresses were about to hold in July, Trumpeta was informed that trouble erupted among those in the mainstream of the party loyal to the Governor over who gets what for the ward Congresses.

The hallmark of the last Ward Congresses was the emergence of parallel lines drawn by the warring leaders loyal to the governor of the state.

Our reporters who monitored the excercise disclosed that each of the leaders loyal to Uzodinma produced contrasting lists which put the party into another quargmire.

Trumpeta was informed that what rested the ruckus in the party in Imo was the suspension of the LGA Congress APC said was designed to handel appeal cases arising from the ward Congresses.

With the new date of September 4, 2021 fixed for LGA Congress, fight for the soul of the party had commenced among the leaders.

The newspaper was informed that the announcement of the dates for the LGA Congress has resurfaced fresh war for the structures among the leaders.

It was learnt that stakeholders in the party, apart from waiting for the outcome of the list of new Excos have already started quest to produce the LGA Excos ahead the state party congress.