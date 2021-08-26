Trouble In Imo APC As Eight Members Kick Against Congress Protest Against Appeal Committee Over Congress



By Okey Alozie

The July 30, All Progressive Congress (APC) ward congress in Imo is said to have come and gone, but the crisis trailing the exercise still continues.

Few days to the September 4th LGA congress more than eight aggrieved members of the party are said to have approached Imo APC ward congress APC committee to petition the manner it was conducted.

The aggrieved APC members actually participated in the ward congress held are raising complaints alleging irregularities that took place during the ward congress.

According to the complaints, there was imposition of candidates by the party’s stakeholders as against the wishes of people.

Trumpeta learnt that as at yesterday, more petitions still flooded the party office.