Fresh Hardship Awaits Street Traders, Artisans As OCDA, ENTRACO Move Into Action

Tunji Adedeji

Artisans and traders around 40-40 Junction new Owerri watched helplessly on Tuesday as officials of the Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA) demolished shanties and other illegal buildings in the area.

Reports said that traders and other artisans operating at the area counted their losses shortly after bulldozers turned their goods, stores into rubbles.

Trumpeta gathered that some traders and artisans hurriedly moved out some of their wares and tools, many of them could not.

Recall that the Imo State Government had ordered traders, mechanics and other artisans operating in shanties notice a week ago to vacate the IMSU back gate to Chukwuma Nwoha Road extending to Egbu Road.,Hospital junction to world Bank round about.

Other roads mentioned includes Assumpta Roundabout and control by post, Orji Flyover and its environs,Amakohia Flyover and it environs, Akwakuma round about,Emmanuel college Round about,Royce Road/Rotibi Street, Mbaise Road by Douglas roundabout and all other areas within the Capital Territory where shanties are located.

The warning was issued by the Engr Innocent Ikechukwu Ikpamezie General manager, Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA).

Ikpamezie said Owners of these shanties and street traders are advised to remove and evacuate Immediately.

This exercise will be carried out by OCDA in conjunction with ENTRACO and other relevant Government agencies are poised to ensure the sanitization of all streets and prosecute offenders.

This sanitization excercise will also involve the eradication of street trading within and around the government house roundabout.

Many traders and artisans were seen moody and lamenting. They described the OCDA demotion exercise as a disaster.

Others interviewed expressed fears that hardship awaits many of them if Imo State Government continues the demolition exercise.

“We believe that if government wants to chase us away, it should give us an alternative but it just gave us seven days’ notice to leave.”