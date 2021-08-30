Anti Grazing Law! Imo Assembly Keeps Mute, Member Refuses To Confirm Report, As Bill Resurfaces



By Onyekachi Eze

Apparently worried with the heat that characterized the grazing Law in the Southern part of Nigeria, with State Houses of Assembly domesticating the anti grazing Law, that of Imo State appears different, as Imo Lawmakers have maintained some degree of quietness.

While over seventeen Southern Governors in the Country have solidly resisted the open grazing in their respective States, that of Imo appear indifferent.

Senator Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, recently on Channels Television made certain remarks which suggested that there was no such law.

Governor Uzodinma claimed that both the farmers and herders are currently on a smooth sail in Imo, adding that already, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed in respect to that.

On the contrary to Uzodinma’s postulations, a member of the State Assembly was allegedly said to have differed with the number one Imo citizen.

While other twenty-six Lawmakers remained silent on the grazing palaver, the former spokesperson of the 9th House of Imo Assembly, who represents Ideato South, Hon Johnson Iheonukara Duru reportedly made a counter statement, different from Uzodinma’s.

In an online report obtained by Trumpeta Newspaper, Johnson Duru was quoted to have said point black that there is an operational anti grazing Law, as was assented by the then Government of Chief Achike Udenwa in 2007.

He was further quoted to have said that the 9th House would only amend obnoxious sections of the Law to give it a more strong backing.

Against this backdrop, the Ideato South Lawmaker has declined to either answer calls or reply messages in respect to the statement credited to him.

All efforts by this Newspaper to get his reaction proved abortive as at press time, as he adamantly refused to clear the air; whether or not Imo has an operational anti grazing Law or not, as he purportedly claimed.

It would be recalled that the issue of Southern States enacting an anti grazing Law became paramount, as a result of daily massacre between Fulani herdsmen and farmers/host communities.

This forced the Governors Forum to meet and agree on possible measures to addressing the menace.

The Lawmakers silence on the issue has been a burning issue of the moment in the State, as members of the public await their reaction.