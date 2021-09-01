“We Are Proud Of You”, Okporo Clan Tells IMSU VC, Prof Akah

By Onyekachi Eze

The Vice Chancellor of Imo State University, Owerri, Prof. Peter Achunike Akah has bagged the ‘thumbs up’ of his kinsmen for his leadership cum administrative sagacity.

Apparently satisfied with his undaunted roles towards the academic growth of the State, and community participation, hence the commendation.

The above expression was made by Okporo Clan Consultative Assembly, OCCA, a clan in Orlu Local Government Area, Imo State, when they paid him a courtesy visit in his office, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

Earlier in his address, the Leader of the delegation who doubles as the Acting President of OCCA, TPL Austin Ukanwa Ugoh opined that the visit was carved to felicitate with one of their own who has distinguished himself in moral, character and otherwise.

Aside that, TPL Ukanwa stated that it was a thing of joy to identify with the astute scholar and an administrator of their time and clan.

He disclosed that Prof Peter Akah’s appointment wasn’t a surprise, considering his track records bordering on integrity, humility and academic exploits.

Elucidating on what Okporo Clan Consultative Assembly stands for, TPL Austin Ukanwa said, the Assembly which comprises both men and women of unquestionable character is a socio-cultural organization with wide spectrum of members from Okporo Ancient Kingdom.

“It distinguishes itself with members from different walks of life who are particularly making Okporo proud and the nation in general. Many of them are captains of industry, academia, public servants and political sages. These are scattered across the length, breadth and beyond the shores of this country. The member representing Orlu State Constituency in the Imo House of

Assembly, Chief Paschal Okolie (Ebekuodike) is a member of this clan. This Clan has also produced a judge in the Imo State Judiciary, in the person of Hon. Justice Vin Onyeka. And today, we are comfortably seated with an air of pride with our own, Prof Peter AKah, PhD, FAS, FA Cad MedS”.

The Group further commended Prof. Akah for his numerous contributions and support aimed at protecting the interest of Okporo people.

Part of the address reads, “Prof., you are not a stranger in the affairs of your people. You have Continued to be visible and do not shy away from responsibilities that have to do with the welfare of Okporo. We have not forgotten the interventions you brought to bear in the renovation of some blocks in Okporo Technical Secondary School that was dilapidated and abandoned; the remodeling of Orie Okporo market to secure it for business and accommodation of the interest of Okporo indigene’s shop allocation; training program on DSTV installation for youths of Okporo; attempt on recovery of Okporo Micro Finance, etc”.

“You have continued to educate our people through educational programmes and other instructional material. This is informed by your undiluted love for education. We are grateful. But like Oliver Twist, we cannot stop to ask for more. It is no secret that our people are craves for education. I want to appeal to the Vice Chancellor to use his good office to promote the enrolment of our qualified children into Imo State University”.

According to the address by the Ag President, “The major challenge regrettably is how to harness the budding potentials that pervades Okporo clan. I am therefore calling for strategic engagement”.

“It is our consensus resolve that you shall lead us in the process of rediscovery of the Collective identity of our people. We urge you to continue to show direction and leadership. The clan is in the vantage of harvesting as many illustrious sons and daughters of our community into our folds, our people can enjoy the real benefit of the dividends of its numerous citizens who are in one position of authority or another. Okporo Clan Consultative Assembly as a body shall be a vehicle to entrench this cohesion in our land. The founding fathers that are here today have ensured that the glow of OCCA is not extinguished irrespective of the turbulent political scenario that had pervaded our community especially with the creation of autonomous communities”, the document reads.

While also thanking the Government for finding one of their sons worthy of the VC position, they reassured of their unflinching support to enable him deliver efficiently.

In his remark, Prof. Peter Akah expressed gratitude for the visit, describing it as a gathering of timber and calibre.

He said he felt so honoured to be visited by his immediate clan of Okporo, where he hails from.

The VC haven taken note of the issues raised in their address promised to keep up with them, and to continue doing what he felt is good for the development of the society and for his people.

The Leaders of Okporo Clan present at the visit were; Ag. President of O.C.C.A, TPL. Austin Ukanwa, the second Vice president of O.C.C.A and PA to the Vice Chancellor, Mr. Hanson Agumba, the former Traditional Prime Minister of Okporo Acient Kingdom, Chief P.C Mgbe (Nzeobi), the Traditional Prime Minister of Amanator Okporo Autonomous Community, Chief Victor Eke Udensi, the President General of Udogadi Okporo Autonomous Community, Engr.(Chief) Nwaugo Stephen.

Others include, Chief Fred Nwike (Ochudo), Chief Jude Onwude (Udobuike), Mr. Ezeikel Udemba, the former Medical Director of Imo State University teaching hospital, Dr. Fred Anoruo, Mr. Kingsley Otiwu and Evangelist Boniface Jideofor Nwokike.

There was a presentation of an artwork image of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Peter Akah by the Clan.