Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Raises Another Alarm

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, one of the lawyers representing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has alleged that officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) harass and intimidate the IPOB leader’s counsel during their visit to him in detention.

The lawyer said Kanu’s lawyers are “practically stripped naked” by DSS operatives “searching for incriminating materials during a court-ordered visit.”

Ejiofor revealed this in a statement on the update of the lawyers’ visit to Kanu on Monday, stressing that “it is no longer safe” for them to visit the pro-Biafra secessionist agitator.

It was learnt that the secret police offered slippers to the legal representatives after ordering them to remove their shoes, and reading glasses when they visited Kanu.

“Lawyers on this visit were searched in a manner akin to a situation where hardened criminals are being searched for possible incriminating substances and objects.

The statement partly read, “It is pertinent to note that the harassment, intimidation, and manhandling of our lawyers by the DSS officials during the visit still continued, despite our protest last week.

“Lawyers were ‘practically stripped naked’ while searching for incriminating materials during a court-ordered visit.

“We, therefore, do not mince words in stating that it is no longer safe as it stands today for us who are visiting our Client.

“We are now more apprehensive of the fact that no trial will commence in the circumstance, we presently find ourselves until our client, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is transferred to the correctional centre.

Speaking about Kanu, he said, “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was visited yesterday and in his usual practice, he extended his compliments to his millions of supporters. He is indeed eternally grateful for the overwhelming support and show of solidarity.