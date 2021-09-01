APC Congress: Coalition Kicks Against Camp Hope Domination



As the All Progressive Congress, APC, Imo State chapter heads into the congress to elect its local Government chairman, there are indications that there would be either a boycott by the “Coalition Group” in the party or revolt following the way and manner the “Coalition” is being treated in Imo APC family.

The “Coalition” is the Group of APC members who rebelled against the former Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha when he wanted to plant his son inlaw, Chief Uche Nwosu as his successor in 2019.

However, the “Coalition” teamed up with Senator Hope Uzodinma when he eventually picked the APC Governorship ticket in 2019.

But it has not been uhuru for the Coalition Group, even under the Hope Uzodinma administration, as the core political machine of Uzodinma, known as CampHope, has side-lined the Coalition, by grabbing all the positions in the Wards in Imo during the congresses that produced Ward Executives across the twenty seven Local Government Areas of Imo State leaving Coalition empty handed.

Trumpeta was told that this time, as the LGA congress holds on Saturday, the Coalition has vowed that either it is allowed to produce their LGA chairmen where they are prominent, or they will boycott the exercise completely.

The Coalition was born in Umuoye, Imerienwe, in the premises of Dr TOE Ekechi, a former Commissioner under the administration of Okorocha.

However, the CampHope Group, through the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Nnamdi Anyaehie, has cornered the Imo APC structure, using the Interim Management Chairmen of the LGAs, who are working as the Group floated by Governor Hope Uzodinma to control his political machine for the 2023 election.

Sources told Trumpeta that Uzodinma does not trust any other Group, and therefore working with his Chief of Staff, a former party Administrator, who was Imo PDP chairman, to assemble men and women who will pilot his political train in 2023.

Trumpeta was told that Uzodinma believes that his CampHope Group has been infiltrated by “strange fellows” and therefore the reason he is building another structure through the IMC in the LGAs.

It was learnt that Uzodinma is not ready to give any other Group a foot hold in Imo APC, be it Coalition, or whatever name called.